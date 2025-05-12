"I wasn’t planning for this" - Puka Nacua's girlfriend Hallie makes surprising admission while revealing baby's gender

NFL star Puka Nacua and his girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, are going to be parents. Hallie shared the news on Mother’s Day on Sunday through a touching Instagram post. The couple revealed they are expecting a baby boy, though they didn’t say when the baby is due.

In her post, Hallie showed off her baby bump and held sonogram pictures in her hand. She said the pregnancy wasn’t planned, and at first, she felt scared. But she believes the baby is coming at the right time for a reason.

"You were something we always dreamt of, but I have never been so afraid. I wasn’t planning for this now, but I know your timing is divine. There are a lot of 'why’s' in life currently, but I know that for the rest of my life, you will be my 'why'. I can’t wait to love you forever, my sweet boy," Hallie wrote.

Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono have been together since at least 2021. They started dating while Nacua was at Brigham Young University. In 2023, Aiono went viral for posting an emotional TikTok after Nacua scored his first NFL touchdown.

Nacua has quickly become one of the most exciting wide receivers in the NFL. He was picked in the fifth round, 177th overall, in the 2023 NFL draft by the LA Rams.

Puka Nacua’s girlfriend Hallie Aiono was present at Matthew Stafford's 10-year anniversary

Hallie Aiono joined the celebration as Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, marked their 10th anniversary. Kelly Stafford shared a three-photo carousel on Instagram, featuring her and Matthew in matching “Mr. & Mrs.” caps.

She captioned it:

“10 years in and my heart feels so full. Couldn't imagine loving you more, but I know over the next decade, that's exactly what's gonna happen.”

Among the many comments, Hallie Aiono wrote:

“Love you two so much!! Happy anniversary.”

That said, Puka Nacua has made it clear: no wedding bells until he wins a Super Bowl.

On the "St. Brown Brothers Podcast" in March, Nacua said:

"I don’t think I’ll be ready to get married anytime soon. I’m (trying to) win a Super Bowl."

The Rams made the divisional round in 2024 but fell to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. With Davante Adams joining the team, Nacua has a better shot at making a deep playoff run.

