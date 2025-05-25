Days after Bills' 'Hard Knocks' announcement, Dion Dawkins reveals true feelings on doing HBO's show

In just over a month, NFL teams will kick off their respective training camps, leading up to the start of the 2025 season. The NFL's popular HBO series, "Hard Knocks," has selected a team to feature during this year's training camp.

HBO will follow the Buffalo Bills, featuring the likes of Josh Allen and the rest of the roster. One Bills star has already made his feelings clear on being featured on the show.

Over the weekend, Pro Bowl tackle Dion Dawkins shared his excitement to star on "Hard Knocks" during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show."

"I can't wait," Dawkins said on Saturday. "I can't wait, because we're in a place where (Sean McDermott) allows us to show our true personality. We're gonna try, as always, not to let it be a distraction, but it's a part of entertainment."

Dawkins and Buffalo posted a 13-4 record in Allen's MVP campaign, finishing as the runners-up in the AFC.

Bills among favorites to win Super Bowl next season

The Buffalo Bills will look to become the first team in "Hard Knock's" history to win the Super Bowl in the same season as their appearance on the show. Teams in the past have seen success in the regular season, but no team in the show's history has accomplished the ultimate feat.

Entering offseason programs, Buffalo boasts the third-best Super Bowl odds (+700) in the NFL, according to ESPN. It trails Kansas City, Phildelphia (+600) and Baltimore (+650) in the odds rankings.

The Bills quietly added upgrades as they look to overcome the Chiefs on their way to the team's first Super Bowl appearance since 1993. Taking down the likes of the Ravens and Kansas City will not be easy but it will be hard to bet against Josh Allen's team next season.

