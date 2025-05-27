Days after being booed at Indy 500, Tom Brady claps back at Colts fans reminding horrors of Patriots dominance

Legendary NFL QB Tom Brady was in attendance for the Indianapolis 500 this past weekend as a member of the FOX Sports television crew. Furthermore, Brady and legendary NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson took a lap of the track prior to the start of the iconic Indy 500 race.

Although the moment was unique and cool to see two legends from their respective sports come together for a lap at the Indy 500, Brady was consistently booed by the fans in the crowd of the event, something he later took to social media to discuss.

What Did Tom Brady post about the Indy 500 boos?

Brady took to the social media platform Instagram to outline how he had noticed the boos from the crowd in a ruthless post. The X profile '@nascarcasm' reposted a screenshot of Brady's story, which can be found below.

"PS: It was nice to get in one more successful drive in front of a bunch of Colts fans" Brady said.

Despite dominating the Colts during his historic NFL career, it is clear from the latest post that Brady is not done tormenting the city of Indianapolis or the Colts fans.

The winner of the Indy 500 this year was Spanish driver Alex Palou.

What was Tom Brady's record against the Indianapolis Colts?

According to Stat Muse, Brady had a career record of 16-4 against the Colts in both the regular season and the playoffs. During that span, he averaged 250.8 passing yards per contest, had 39 passing touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.

Furthermore for Indianapolis fans, Brady's success in the AFC Conference during his career was a large reason why the Colts did not achieve more championships and success during the 2000's and 2010's. Despite having a great team and legendary QB's in Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck, the Colts consistently could not get past Brady and the Patriots through the years.

Brady is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the National Football League. As a result, it is not surprising to see that Brady has a dominant record against the Colts franchise. However, it is clear that he is not done reminding fans about his past success against the city and their football team either.

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

