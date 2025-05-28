Days after breaking pregnancy news, Puka Nacua's GF Hallie Aiono sneaks out for movie night

Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua's girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, announced her first pregnancy with the wide receiver two weeks ago. Less than a month after breaking the biggest news of her life, Aiono went out to enjoy a movie night.

On Tuesday, Aiono sneaked out for a movie date and had a great time enjoying the latest release of Hailee Steinfeld - Sinners. In the movie, Steinfeld stars alongside Michael B. Jordan, and the film has earned an impressive 8.1 IMDb rating.

Puka Nacua's GF, Hailee Aiono, sneaks out for movie night (Image Credit: Aiono/IG)

After finishing the movie, Aiono made a stop at Starbucks and found herself dealing with the most common issue of the coffee chain - misspelling customers' names. Aiono ordered herself a "Vt Latte" and shared a picture of her coffee cup on her IG story.

"Atleast they pronounced my name correctly," Aiono captioned her IG story.

Hallie Aiono has been taking the most out of her early pregnancy days and has often been spotted sharing photoshoot pictures with her baby bump. Last week, Aiono shared a sneak peek into her maternity photoshoot featuring her baby belly in a beautiful satin dress.

Puka Nacua's GF Hallie Aiono revealed having 'always dreamt of' becoming a mother

Pregnancy is a special experience for a woman and something that Hallie Aiono's "always dreamt of" experiencing herself. However, keeping aside the excitement of becoming a mother, Aiono recently confessed to being a little "afraid" because pregnancy wasn't something that she expected this early in her life.

Aiono talked about her honest reaction to welcoming motherhood via an Instagram post featuring her maternity photoshoot pictures.

"You were something we always dreamt of, but I have never been so afraid. I wasn’t planning for this now, but I know your timing is divine. There are a lot of “why’s” in life currently, but I know that for the rest of my life, you will be my “why”. I can’t wait to love you forever, my sweet boy," Aiono wrote.

Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono have been dating since 2021. While the wide receiver has previously confessed to not having thought about marriage yet, his decision could indeed change, thanks to his girlfriend's pregnancy.

Do you think Aiono and Nacua could announce their engagement this year?

