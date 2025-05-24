Ashton Jeanty, sixth pick in the 2025 NFL draft, reacted to remarks made by Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers earlier this week. Jeanty spoke about it on Friday during an interview with CBS Sports.

The discussion was about how he took Bowers' characterization of his size and style of play. Jeanty said:

"I appreciate him. I know what he was trying to say—you know, he probably hasn't seen too many guys built like me. So, um, I don't know if thick was the right word, but yeah, I'll take the compliment."(1:05)

Bowers' initial observations were made during a media session when asked about his new teammate. The tight end was giddy as he spoke of Jeanty's impressive physical abilities and potential to help the Raiders' offense.

"He's a beast … He's quick, he's fast, he's rocked up, he's thick, so he's pretty good," Bowers said of Jeanty.

Ashton Jeanty is set for a record rookie season

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders-Ashton Jeanty Press Conference - Source: Imagn

The endorsement by Brock Bowers is considerable given both players' star resumes and Las Vegas chemistry. Bowers had 112 receptions for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns in his rookie season last year and is one of the top tight ends in the league.

Meanwhile, the hype surrounding Ashton Jeanty is based on his stellar 2024 college campaign at Boise State. He ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns, winning the Doak Walker and Maxwell Awards as the top college running back and player, respectively.

PFF evaluation indicates Jeanty can compete for the best rookie running back season ever in NFL history. His 96.6 PFF rushing grade during college broke records in the modern era, in addition to 1,970 yards after contact and 152 missed tackles forced. Only four rookie running backs in PFF history have reached a 90.0-and-above overall grade since 2006.

The Raiders are just the place for Jeanty to thrive. Las Vegas was worst in PFF rushing grade in 2024, generating no competition for carries. The Raiders' offensive line is 17th in run-blocking with a 68.6 grade, near Boise State's 68.7 mark that fueled Jeanty's college ascendance.

New offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's system fits Jeanty's skill set to perfection. Kelly's distribution of run concepts at Ohio State was identical to what Jeanty ran at Boise State, especially in outside zone and counter concepts, where he graded out above 94.0.

The mixing of Ashton Jeanty's unusual ability and the Raiders' better offensive framework provides sound expectations for historic production. Eric Dickerson's 1983 rookie record of 1,808 rushing yards is the main target, although just five first-year runners have ever accomplished over 1,600 yards.

Jeanty's missed-tackle inducing ability to create yardage after contact may put him apart from earlier first-year backs.

