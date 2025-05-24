Days after Brock Purdy's top 10 QB claim, Shannon Sharpe hits back at 49ers QB's ability to elevate players

Brock Purdy turned heads with his statement. The San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback believes he is one of the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL. However, the former Denver Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe has a lot to say about Purdy's claims.

Purdy made an appearance on the "KNBR" radio, where he opened up about being confident in his ability and claimed he's "a top 10 quarterback." Sharpe do not share the same sentiment.

While speaking on the "Nightcap" podcast, Sharpe doesn't see Purdy as a multiplier and believes that he can't elevate other players on his squad. He said:

"I don't look at Brock Purdy as a multiplier. What I mean by that (is) I don't believe he can just take ordinary people and make them really good, great." [From 07:30 to 07:45]

Check out the video below:

Sharpe claimed players like Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle did not need Purdy to succeed.

Brock Purdy shared George Kittle and Fred Warner played a major role in his recent career move with the 49ers

Brock Purdy signed a lucrative five-year, $265 million extension with the 49ers, making him the seventh highest-paid QB in the NFL.

The 28-year-old tolf NFL Network insiders Judy Battista and Tom Pelissero that his teammates George Kittle and Fred Warner played a major role during the deal. He said:

"Kittle, Fred Warner, Bosa, like all those guys just gave me a heads up on, 'like this is how it goes. It's a business ... Allow your agent and everybody that's on their side of things to be able to handle it and trust in them, and just focus on what you can control.'"

"Don't get caught up in the little things and take things personal and be dramatic with some stuff, allow them to handle it," he added. "Keep being who you are, and have faith that it'll get done. And so, sure enough, it did. And so here we are."

When it comes to salary, Purdy is definitely in the top 10. It'll be interesting to see if he can back up his claims on the gridiron.

