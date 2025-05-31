Days after Caleb Williams speaks on Bears drama, ex-NFL GM throws cold water on star QB's fit in Chicago

Caleb Williams has been in the spotlight after addressing his love for the Chicago Bears. On Wednesday, the quarterback appeared to shut down any rumors suggesting that he did not want the Bears to draft him with the top pick in 2024.

Ad

On Friday, former Miami Dolphins general manager Mike Tannenbaum appeared on ESPN's "Get Up" to discuss whether Williams is the right man to lead the Bears to glory.

“I am not (convinced about Williams in Chicago),” Tannenbaum said (0:18). “I worked with Ben Johnson in Miami, the new head coach of the Bears. He is going to be a rule-based, disciplined play caller and coach. When you have 68 sacks? Look, the Bears were not great in coaching, not great in personnel last year but you have to bear some of that responsibility.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"No team has done more for their quarterback in this offseason than the Bears. We’ll see if he’ll get better, but I am concerned by his lack of his discipline in his fundamentals, that’s not going to allow him to maximize his potential.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

In his first season with the Bears, Williams completed 351 of 562 passes for 3,541 yards, with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also contributed 489 rushing yards on 81 carries, but the Bears finished with an underwhelming 5-12 record.

Nonetheless, the Bears made sure to strengthen their offensive line to add more support for Williams this offseason.

Caleb Williams opens up on love for Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams - Source: Getty

Caleb Williams opened up on his love for the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, amid rumors that he didn't want to join the team in the fist place last year.

Ad

"I wanted to come here and be the guy and a be a part and be a reason why the Chicago Bears turn this thing around," Williams said. "That last thing that was said in all of that I think is the most important thing is that I wanted to be here. I love being here."

Ad

The Bears took Williams with the top pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Although he showed glimpses of brilliance in his rookie year, the QB struggled to make a big impact on the team.

It will be interesting to see how Williams fares in his second year with the Bears in the 2025 NFL season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.