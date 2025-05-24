Days after Chip Kelly changed Ashton Jeanty's stance, Raiders RB reveals true feelings on bringing it back

The Las Vegas Raiders selected former Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty as the sixth pick in the 2025 NFL draft. This pick didn't surprise many because Jeanty had a phenomenal last season. However, the Raiders' offesive coordinator Chip Kelly had some issues with the 21-year-old's stance in the backfield.

Ashton Jeanty is known for his iconic pre-snap stance, which has been likened by many to Michael Myers' body language from the slasher series "Halloween". However, Chip Kelly wanted Jeanty to fix his stance and get low to a more traditional position.

While speaking in an interview with 'CBS Sports', the RB opened up about the conversation he had with the OC. He revealed that Kelly approached him at the rookie mini camp and asked him to fix the stance a little bit.

"Yeah, so he kinda came up to me at the rookie mini camp, you know, just basically saying like, 'Hey, we gotta fix your stance a little bit.' And you know, I was, I'm just trying to be open, and you know, try different things. But hopefully, I would like to bring the stance back. I won't say this is a forever thing, but for right now, I'mma roll with it," Jeanty said.

Check out the video below:

It's pretty clear that Jeanty will have to wait a while to bring his stance back despite its popularity. For now, we will be seeing him adopt a more traditional, hands-on-knees or bent approach.

Ashton Jeanty paid an insane price to acquire the No. 2 jersey from Raiders veteran Daniel Carlson

Last Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders revealed that Ashton Jeanty will be wearing the No.2 jersey in the upcoming season. However, this move confused fans a little bit because the team's veteran placekicker, Daniel Carlson, had been wearing the number for the past five seasons.

Jeanty recently spoke to Kay Adams and revealed that he paid a hefty sum to acquire the number from Carlson.

"I talked to the head equipment guy, and then he said, ‘You’re gonna have to talk to [Carlson] about it.’ … So I called him and I was like, ‘I’m trying to get that number 2, I’m willing to negotiate, whatever you’re thinking.'” Jeanty said. “I gave him what I was thinking first, and he came back. And I’m like, ‘Hey man, I gotta do it, I gotta drop that little bag for No. 2.'"

He added:

“You could probably buy a house, like a nice-sized house—actually no I’m not gonna say a house. I’m gonna say a car like a nice Mercedes, you could buy a Mercedes GLE."

Ashton Jeanty wore a No. 2 jersey all throughout his college career, so it is obvious that the number means a lot to him. That is why he likely didn't mind paying a hefty amount for it.

