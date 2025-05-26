Days after Cowboys rumors, Jalen Ramsey makes major purchase in Dallas igniting trade speculation: Report

NFL YouTuber 'The Lando Show' claims star cornerback Jalen Ramsey could soon be traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

Ad

The Miami Dolphins have been looking to trade Ramsey before the 2025 NFL Draft even took place. However, no deal has been reached, but the YouTuber claims Ramsey has purchased a house in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, which ignites trade rumors to the Cowboys.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I know for a fact he purchased a house in DFW, I can't confirm if it's for him to live in, and I can't confirm the Cowboys are going to acquire him," he said on The Lando Show (36:32-37:05. "But, Jeremy Fowler's report one week after I got that information, it's two dots that can be connected without question."

Ad

Currently, it hasn't been confirmed that Ramsey has bought a house in the DFW area. Ramsey is also from Tennessee and has never played in Dallas in either college or the NFL, so why he would buy a house there is uncertain.

But if Dallas does trade for Ramsey, it would solidify their cornerback position and make the Cowboys defense that much tougher to play against.

Dolphins and Jalen Ramsey mutually agree to seek a trade

The Miami Dolphins and Jalen Ramsey announced this offseason that they were mutually agreeing to part ways.

Ad

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier spoke to the media before the NFL Draft and confirmed both sides agreed it was best to move on.

"We decided it was probably in the best interest for all parties to move forward," Grier said, via NFL.com.

Although Grier made it clear that Miami was looking to shop Ramsey, no deal happened during the draft. However, Grier said he knew the trade may not happen until later on in the offseason.

Ad

"I don't know. Trades come together in all different times," Grier said. "We've seen from before the draft, during the draft. … When it happens it will happen. If it doesn't, we'll deal with it then."

Ramsey is under contract through 2028, but there is a potential out after this season.

Ramsey is a three-time first-team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler. Last season with the Dolphins, he recorded 60 tackles, 1 sack, 11 pass defenses, and 2 interceptions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.