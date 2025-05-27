Days after Darrell Doucette criticized NFL players' Olympics participation, analyst drops solution to settle debate

In October 2023, it was confirmed that flag football will make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles. The NFL also approved its players' participation in flag football at the Olympics last week.

This news has thrilled American sports fans, but Team USA quarterback Darrell Doucette sparked controversy with his scathing comments on NFL stars potentially making the Olympic squad. Doucette said he would rather see seasoned players on the team fill Olympic spots than NFL players.

"The flag guys deserve their opportunity," Doucette said in an interview published by Washington Post on Sunday. "That’s all we want. We felt like we worked hard to get the sport to where it's at, and then when the NFL guys spoke about it, it was like we were getting kicked to the side."

Numerous football fans criticized Doucette on social media for his comments, but an NFL expert has offered a solution for a peaceful resolution.

According to Trevor Sikkema, an NFL Draft analyst for PFF, on Monday, the Coliseum should host a game between the NFL and national flag football teams on July 4, 2027. He added that the winner of this matchup should represent Team USA's flag football team for the 2028 Olympics.

Doucette said that although players on Team USA flag football are not scared to compete, they feel they are more prepared for the Olympic stage because of their background and comprehension of the dynamics of flag football. The Team USA quarterback and his teammates will have the opportunity to compete against the NFL pros if Sikkema's proposal is accepted.

How will flag football players be selected for the Olympics?

The U.S. National Teams are chosen and prepared for international tournaments, such as the Olympics, by USA Football, the sport's national regulatory body. The NFL will not participate in the Olympic team selection process, according to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

It is expected that a mix of national championships, regional competitions and international qualifying games supervised by USA Football and the International Federation of American Football will be used to choose the Olympic team.

This strategy guarantees that the best players, irrespective of their professional experience, will play flag football for the United States in the 2028 Summer Games.

It will be interesting to see how the inclusion of NFL players will affect the makeup of Team USA's flag football squad as the 2028 Olympics draw near.

