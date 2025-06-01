Days after date with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce returns to his element at Big Slick Show with Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes were on hand at the annual Big Slick Show in Kansas City on Saturday. The three-time Super Bowl champions were on hand to amp up the crowd at the annual charity event that benefits Children's Mercy Hospital.

A video of Kelce and Mahomes walking onto the stage circulated on social media. The tight end wore a black monochromatic track suit and black hat, while the quarterback donned a dark red two-piece outfit.

Kelce returned to Kansas City this week ahead of OTAs with the Chiefs. He spent the past few months training for his upcoming 13th NFL season. On May 23, he was spotted having dinner with Taylor Swift at a restaurant in south Florida.

The Big Slick Show is part of a weekend of events for the charity originally started in 2010 by comedian/actor Rob Riggle, along with Paul Rudd and Jason Sudeikis. Since then, it has raised over $24 million.

Patrick Mahomes doesn't feel that Travis Kelce is ready to retire

After the Kansas City Chiefs were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl in February, there was a question of whether Travis Kelce would return. A few weeks later, he announced that he would begin preparations for his 13th NFL season.

His longtime teammate, Patrick Mahomes, told CBS that Kelce's demeanor isn't giving him a sense that he is retiring anytime soon.

"If it's the last ride, you would never know," Mahomes said on Saturday. "The way he's talking about football, the way he's talking about working and trying to be even better this year than he was last year.

"He doesn't seem like a guy that, it's his last ride or he's tired of the job. He's in here, he's working. I know his body feels good. I think it feels better than even last year before going into last season."

In 2024, despite the Chiefs making their third straight Super Bowl appearance, Kelce only finished with 97 receptions for 823 yards and three touchdowns. He looks to be ready to bounce back next season.

