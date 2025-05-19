Days after Jordan Poyer eyed Bills comeback, wife Rachel Bush claims she loves their "little Florida beach town"

Jordan Poyer recently said he’s open to returning to the Buffalo Bills. On Wednesday, while speaking on Good Morning Football, he mentioned how 2024 was a challenging season for him. Switching to the Dolphins after playing for the Bills was not smooth because of the different cultures and systems.

Poyer shared that he hoped for one last chance with the team that changed his career. At the same time, he was thankful for the opportunity and all the rapport he built with fellow Dolphins teammates during his stint.

"Would I like to play again? Absolutely," he said. "Whatever that looks like. It’d be dope, it’d be ideal to have a fantasy ending and be able to retire a Bill, but who knows?"

But his wife, Rachel Bush, seems very happy living in Florida. In an Instagram Story uploaded on Sunday, Rachel proclaimed that she loves their “little Florida beach town.”

At the end, she added the Sun emoji, which clearly hinted at how she loves the sunny weather in Miami, which is drastically different from what Buffalo offered.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @rachelbush)

Poyer played for the Buffalo Bills from 2017 to 2024. In March 2024, he joined the Miami Dolphins after the Bills let him go. He signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins in 2024, but the team has not re-signed him.

Jordan Poyer's wife, Rachel Bush, admitted missing Buffalo Bills

In April 2025, Mrs. Poyer admitted that she misses Buffalo. During an Instagram Q&A, she responded to a fan asking if she missed Buffalo, saying "So much," alongside a video of herself at Highmark Stadium.

(Photo: Via Rachel Bush's IG Story)

Bush also addressed whether she and Jordan Poyer would consider moving back.

"I would love to, all my favorite people are there," she wrote.

(Photo: Via Rachel Bush's IG Story)

Jordan Poyer doesn’t have a team right now as the 2025 NFL season gets closer.

He has been married to Rachel Bush since 2018. They met while Rachel was a student at Florida Atlantic University. They got married in Jamaica and now have a daughter named Aliyah.

Rachel Bush has been in the news a few times for her strong opinions. In 2023, Jordan Poyer's wife spoke out against the Buffalo Bills' rule that fans had to be vaccinated to attend games. She said it was unfair and shared online petitions to stop it.

In 2024, she also chose not to watch the Paris Olympics because she didn’t like how religion was shown in the Opening Ceremony.

