Days after making bold Taylor Swift revelation, Travis Kelce poses with Patrick Mahomes' sister in rare appearance together

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce showed up at teammate Patrick Mahomes's charity gala in Las Vegas on Saturday night. He posed for photos with Mahomes's little sister, Mia. The visit comes on the heels of Kelce going viral last week with his cheeky remark about already having a guitar signed by his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Kelce attended the annual "15 and the Mahomies Vegas Golf Classic Gala," where he occupied a VIP table with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany. The function raised funds for Mahomes' foundation, which is dedicated to youth endeavors and charitable purposes.

"Kelce Brothers" via Randi Mahomes, Patrick's mom, posted a photo on Instagram on May 17 of Travis and Mia Randall together at the gala with the following caption:

"Travis and Patrick Mahomes' sister, Mia, at the 15 and the Mahomies charity gala in Las Vegas ✨."

The photo caught the rare moment between the Chiefs tight end and 13-year-old Mia, who finished her last year at All Saints Episcopal School in Tyler, Texas, and is now off to high school.

Kelce went to the event solo, skipping Swift, who was noticeably absent from this year's event but showed up at last year's gala.

Travis Kelce jokes that he already has Swift's autographed guitar

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. (Credits: IMAGN)

At the charity auction, Travis Kelce made light of a moment that thrilled the crowd when he first bid on a guitar signed by Taylor Swift that was being donated to the fundraiser. The NFL celebrity bowed out of the bidding race with a remark that caused the audience to laugh.

"I just remembered I already have that," Travis Kelce quipped.

The autographed guitar - sold for $15,000 - boosted the gala's fundraising. Kelce supported his teammate's philanthropy, even joining Mahomes on stage.

Travis Kelce wore a nicely fitted gray suit with a white shirt, doing without a tie and complementing it with white sneakers to mark the occasion. His appearance at the fundraising gala followed an Amazon function in New York City, where he unveiled a fresh haircut.

While Kelce attended the event solo, his relationship with Swift reportedly remains strong as he prepares for what could be his final NFL season in 2025. Per the Daily Mail, an unnamed source claimed the Grammy Award-winning singer has been "immensely" helping Travis Kelce prepare for the upcoming football season.

