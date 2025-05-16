Travis Kelce's $20,000,000 KC mansion custom-built with special features for Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has established a $20 million Florida mansion as his offseason headquarters, as per Daily Mail. The 35-year-old tight end, who gained additional fame through his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift, relocated to this lavish property in April. The six-bedroom retreat sits within the exclusive Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club in Boca Raton, according to a report from the Daily Mail on May 15, 2025.

Kelce moved into the Florida estate with his best friend Ross Travis, a former Chiefs teammate, and his longtime personal chef Kumar Ferguson. The tight end brought along his collection of luxury vehicles, including a Rolls-Royce Ghost, a Maybach SUV and a Cadillac Escalade.

"This is the sanctuary," an insider told the Daily Mail. "Travis is keeping the noise out and putting in the work. If this is his final year in the NFL he's determined to go out on a high."

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles (Credits: IMAGN)

The property features top-tier security arrangements - a detail that seems particularly suited for visits from Swift, as per the Daily Mail, who hasn't been spotted there yet. The mansion sits in a gated community where properties can command rental prices as high as $100,000 monthly.

Travis Kelce from 'Dad Bod' Criticism to focused comeback training

Travis Kelce reportedly felt stung by criticism about his declining performance and physical condition last season. After nearly retiring when the Chiefs lost Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, he's now committed to regaining his elite form.

His daily routine revolves around intense workouts at Johnny O's Gym under elite strength and conditioning coach Andrew Spruill. He is an Air Force veteran who trains numerous professional athletes.

Instead of eating at the upscale eateries in Boca Raton and neighboring Palm Beach, Travis Kelce prefers protein-packed meals by Kumar, his eight-year chef. Kumar has been seen buying fresh seafood, such as stone crab, shrimp, and yellowfin tuna, at a nearby market.

The 8,340-square-foot estate provides ample room for Travis Kelce's intense comeback campaign. It features a wood-beamed kitchen with porcelain-topped islands, a breakfast bar, and a wine cellar that contains 459 bottles, climate-controlled.

Exterior amenities include a waterfall-edge pool with blue glass mosaic finishes, an adjoining spa, a linear fire feature, an outdoor shower, a summer kitchen, and a covered loggia. The property listing describes this area as a "backyard oasis" and "private tropical haven."

The mansion overlooks the Royal Palm waterway and Deerfield Island Park, with a private dock on waters leading to Lake Boca Raton. Built just four years ago, the property was purchased by an anonymous Florida LLC for $15 million in 2023.

While Travis Kelce briefly surfaced in Vegas last month for a celebrity golf tournament, sources indicate he rarely leaves his Florida sanctuary. This period marks a shift from his previous offseason preparation in Los Angeles, as he returns to his traditional Florida training regimen with Spruill.

