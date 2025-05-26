Days after Packers drafted Matthew Golden, rookie WR opens up on one thing in Green Bay that caught him off guard

Matthew Golden is expected by some to be the No. 1 receiver on a Green Bay Packers team that has been lacking one since Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. And as he acclimatizes himself to his new environment, he has found the most surprising aspect of being there.
During a charity softball game hosted by quarterback Jordan Love in Grand Chute on Friday, he said:
"I'm starting to realize Green Bay is not too big. A lot of people are gonna recognize me. But it's a blessing just to be able to be around people that care about you and can see you."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
He also revealed what he and fellow rookie wideout Savion Williams did over the weekend:
"We went up to the flea market and we went to some other place... It's truly a special place to be."
And speaking of Love, he had nothing but praise for Golden:
“He looks like a stud, looks like a very polished receiver.”
Packers CEO, president Mark Murphy looks back on Matthew Golden decision during draft
Elsewhere, Fox 11 had a sit-down interview with Packers primary CEO and president Mark Murphy . One of the topics that came up was the drafting of Matthew Golden. He recalled:
"I was very glad he had a name that was very easy to announce. I didn't want to screw it up... I told (general manager) Brian [Gutekunst], 'Don't think about me. If we need to trade out of the first round because that's the best thing to do, do that.'
"As soon as I said, 'For the first time since 2002,' I think almost all our fans knew we were going to draft a wide receiver, and I think almost all of them knew it was going to be Matthew Golden. That was really fun."
But Golden was not the only ex-Texas Longhorn to go to the team. Three rounds later, edge rusher Barryn Sorrell went off the board. Murphy recalled the reaction to seeing the decision unfold:
"I was in the draft room, and I saw we were going to draft him. Suddenly, we all realized he's here. We didn't know that he was still in Green Bay and around the stadium. That was really exciting. The excitement he saw was unbelievable."
The interview will air as part of “FOX 11 Draft 25: Touchdown in Titletown” special on Monday at 9:30 pm CT.
Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.