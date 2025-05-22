Days after reports of Caleb Williams' fears about Bears, QB teases special projects for Chicago

According to reports from ESPN's Seth Wickersham's new book, quarterback Caleb Williams and his family thought about devising a way to stop the Chicago Bears from choosing him in the NFL draft last year.

Williams has not publicly responded to the reports, but on Wednesday, he gave a subtle indication that he is dedicated to the Bears and the city of Chicago on Instagram.

Williams disclosed that he and Cole Bennett, a music video director, are working on a project for the city of Chicago. He reposted a story that Bennett had initially posted, stating,

"Working with @ayeeecaleb on something special for the city.”

Williams captioned his repost with the following:

"Summer time baby for the city!! Just wait on it! Cooking up something special!"

A possible partnership between Williams and Cole Bennett had previously been hinted by recent social media activity. Williams has also received a lot of public support from Bennett, who is well-known for his work with Lyrical Lemonade. At one point, Bennett said that the former USC quarterback "will take the Chicago Bears to a Super Bowl.”

Caleb Williams, who showed potential in the initial stages of his rookie season, aims to take a further step in his development in 2025.

Head coach Ben Johnson has recently addressed the controversy around Caleb Williams

A book titled "American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback" describes how Caleb Williams and his father, Carl, looked into alternatives that would keep the quarterback from joining the Bears before the 2024 NFL draft, according to an ESPN report that was released last week.

However, after visiting the Bears' facility prior to the draft, Williams had a change of heart and felt persuaded that he might become an integral part of a rebuild to turn the team around, according to the ESPN article.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Ben Johnson, who was named the new Bears' head coach this offseason, addressed the controversy surrounding his quarterback and made it clear that Williams is committed to being an important part of the Bears organization.

"Yeah, we talked about it last week after it came out, but he's his own man," Johnson said in response to a question about whether he has discussed the circulating reports with Caleb Williams. “He's going to be treated as such. I think we're both really looking forward to turning the page on years prior and focusing on the here and now."

Johnson said that he wasn't in Chicago in 2024, so he couldn't speak to the quarterback's emotions at the time, but based on his efforts this offseason, it seems like the quarterback is committed to the team.

