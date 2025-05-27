Days after revealing Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's possible WNBA attendance, Caitlin Clark pays tribute to pop star

Just a few days after hinting that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might come to a WNBA game this season, Caitlin Clark showed her love for the pop star in a fun way. She wore an Eras Tour T-shirt on a team flight on Tuesday even though the Fever star is recovering from a quad injury.
Breaking down the outfit, Clark wore a black T-shirt with a colorful Taylor Swift design in a pop-art style. She carried a big black tote bag and wore dark pants. Her look was casual, with no accessories except for a white wristband.
Clark’s popularity has led her to form friendships with celebrities like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. In a recent chat with USA Today, when asked if the famous couple might show up to watch her play this season, Clark smiled.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"I hope so. They're on a nice vacation mode, so I hope they enjoy a nice little break out of the spotlight," she said. "But I'm sure they'll be cheering for the Fever either way."
Looking back, on January 18, Caitlin Clark and Taylor Swift watched the Kansas City Chiefs play the Houston Texans in a playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
They sat together in a suite, with Chiefs tight end's father, Ed, and cheered, as Travis Kelce scored a touchdown in a 23-14 win.
Clark, a big Chiefs fan, said Swift was “one of the sweetest people” she’s ever met and said that they had “real conversations” during the game.
Caitlin Clark has attended Travis Kelce's GF Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
Caitlin Clark went to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis last year.
She was fully in Swiftie mode, trading friendship bracelets with fans and posting excited updates on her Instagram Stories.
One of her posts had a photo with the caption:
"IM FIRED UP!!!!!!!"
Clark has been vocal about her love for Swift. She also said that her favorite song is "Enchanted," which Swift sang at the concert.
Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.