  Days after revealing Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's possible WNBA attendance, Caitlin Clark pays tribute to pop star

Days after revealing Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's possible WNBA attendance, Caitlin Clark pays tribute to pop star

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified May 27, 2025 23:16 GMT
Just a few days after hinting that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might come to a WNBA game this season, Caitlin Clark showed her love for the pop star in a fun way. She wore an Eras Tour T-shirt on a team flight on Tuesday even though the Fever star is recovering from a quad injury.

Breaking down the outfit, Clark wore a black T-shirt with a colorful Taylor Swift design in a pop-art style. She carried a big black tote bag and wore dark pants. Her look was casual, with no accessories except for a white wristband.

Clark’s popularity has led her to form friendships with celebrities like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. In a recent chat with USA Today, when asked if the famous couple might show up to watch her play this season, Clark smiled.

"I hope so. They're on a nice vacation mode, so I hope they enjoy a nice little break out of the spotlight," she said. "But I'm sure they'll be cheering for the Fever either way."
Looking back, on January 18, Caitlin Clark and Taylor Swift watched the Kansas City Chiefs play the Houston Texans in a playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

They sat together in a suite, with Chiefs tight end's father, Ed, and cheered, as Travis Kelce scored a touchdown in a 23-14 win.

Clark, a big Chiefs fan, said Swift was “one of the sweetest people” she’s ever met and said that they had “real conversations” during the game.

Caitlin Clark has attended Travis Kelce's GF Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Caitlin Clark went to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis last year.

She was fully in Swiftie mode, trading friendship bracelets with fans and posting excited updates on her Instagram Stories.

One of her posts had a photo with the caption:

"IM FIRED UP!!!!!!!"
Source: Via IG/ @Caitlin Clark)
Clark has been vocal about her love for Swift. She also said that her favorite song is "Enchanted," which Swift sang at the concert.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
