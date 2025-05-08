Days after Shedeur Sanders' draft slide, Kevin Stefanski gets 100% real on Browns QB's potential 

Shedeur Sanders’ unexpected slide to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft left many puzzled, but the Cleveland Browns are making it clear that they are all in on their new quarterback.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski recently opened up about the team’s confidence in Sanders, dismissing concerns over his draft position and emphasizing the importance of strategic development.

“Once you’re in the building, nobody really cares where you were drafted,” Stefanski told Andrea Kremer and Jenny Dell Tuesday on CBS Sports’ "We Need To Talk" show.

“Clearly, he has the talent to go higher in the draft. He didn’t. None of these guys are finished products, and Shedeur certainly has things he can work on. In terms of the person, in terms of the kid who’s willing to work, I think that’s who we’re getting," he added.

Once projected as a Day 2 pick, Sanders fell to No. 144 before the Browns scooped him up in the fifth round. Stefanski echoed General Manager Andrew Berry’s point that it’s not about where a player is drafted, but what he does after that.

“We felt like it got to a point where he was probably mispriced relative to the draft,” Berry said via ESPN.com during post-draft media availability. “Really, the acquisition cost was pretty light, and it’s a guy that we think can outproduce his draft slot.”

Cleveland Browns' QB depth stronger with Shedeur Sanders in the mix

The Browns added another quarterback earlier in the draft, selecting former Oregon and Oklahoma standout Dillon Gabriel. Sanders joins a room that includes Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Brett Rypien, with Deshaun Watson still sidelined as he recovers from a torn Achilles suffered during the 2024 season.

Still, the organization has not ruled out the possibility that Sanders could compete for early reps. The front office and coaching staff have emphasized his leadership, poise and willingness to learn.

The former Colorado Buffaloes star addressed his draft slide with maturity, showing appreciation for the opportunity instead of bitterness.

“I’m extremely grateful,” Sanders said via ESPN.com. “I don’t ever focus on the negative or even think about the negative… I’ve just got to prove and show what I’m capable of.”

With the Browns opting not to pursue any high-profile veteran options this offseason, all eyes will be on how Stefanski handles the quarterback competition heading into training camp. But if the head coach’s words are any indication, Sanders will get every chance to grow and earn his spot on the roster.

