Will Browns cut Shedeur Sanders? Exploring Coach Prime’s son’s future in Cleveland with tough QB battle ahead

Shedeur Sanders was rumored to be an option for the Cleveland Browns with the number-two overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While he did eventually land with the franchise, it was in a much different situation in the fifth round. Some predcited that he could slide in the draft, but few expected it to be as far as it ended up being.

Complicating the situation even more is that the Browns also selected another quaretrback prospect Dillon Gabriel earlier than they picked Sanders. This theoretically means that they had Gabriel ranked higher on their draft boards and believe in his future more as a whole.

The Browns have been extremely active with their quarterback position during the offseason, also adding Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett to create a crowded depth chart. They have been seeking answers with Deshaun Watson reportedly out with an injury, potentially for the entire 2025 season, and have addressed it by bringing in a wealth of relatively mediocre options.

It's unlikely that all of them will survive training camp this year as one of their current quarterbacks could be cut at some point during the offseason. Shedeur Sanders is surely a candidate, as are the others besides Watson as well, but it's rare for NFL teams to cut a fifth-round draft pick before the start of their rookie season.

Sanders is also in an extremely rare situation where he is generally expected by most around the league to be better than Dillon Gabriel, despite their draft positions. The fact that Gabriel was drafted first also suggests that he isn't going to be cut from their roster, but it will be inetersting to see which one of them is higher on the depth chart.

With Sanders and Gabriel unlikely to be cut, this means that if the Browns do trim their quarterback position, it will likely be either Pickett or Flacco that doesn't make the final roster. Considering their contract situations, Pickett makes the most financial sense to be cut.

Shedeur Sanders has a better chance of making Browns final roster than Kenny Pickett

Shedeur Sanders

Most NFL teams will place a priority on keeping the players that they drafted for their rookie seasons, especially early-to-mid round quarterbacks. This means that Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders have a good chance of avoiding being cut from the Cleveland Browns' crowded situation.

If the franchise is deciding between cutting either Kenny Pickett or Joe Flacco, it makes the most financial sense to move on from Pickett. Releasing him after June 1st would result in no dead cap money at all, so they can essentially do so without any negative salary cap implications. This means that Sanders is more likely to be on their final roster for the upcoming 2025 NFL season than Pickett is.

