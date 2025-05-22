Days after signing $265,000,000 deal, Brock Purdy sets record straight on being "nice guy" to take pay cut with 49ers

Brock Purdy signed a lucrative five-year, $265 million contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers last week. On Wednesday, the quarterback spilled the beans on why the negotiations took time, especially since he was demanding respect and fair pay for his work with the team.

"I don't know if there was a narrative of Brock’s going to take a pay cut because he is a nice guy, or this or that," Purdy said. "But for me it's I play in the NFL, there's 32 starting quarterbacks and those guys, like it's not the easiest job in the world. And for me, with what I've done and everything, I could hang my hat on the fact that I've had success in this league and I'm capable of leading an organization all the way to the end, the Super Bowl. I proved that.

"And so, for me I know who I am and I'm going to obviously want to get what I deserve, but also surround myself, like I said, with guys around me and not just try to take every penny for myself. But that's the whole point of negotiating, you go throughout that you try to meet in the middle ground and where we ended, I'm extremely grateful and happy with.”

Purdy took over the starting role for the 49ers in his rookie season in 2022, when Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo picked up season-ending injuries. He went on to lead San Francisco to the NFC championship game, where the team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy also picked up an injury in the conference championship game.

In the 2023 season, Purdy helped the 49ers win the NFC West, and led the franchise all the way to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the 2024 season, Purdy and the 49ers finished last in the NFC West with a 6-11 record.

Brock Purdy's contract extension with 49ers includes a no-trade clause

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy's contract extension with the 49ers includes a no-trade clause. The QB received a $40 million signing bonus and will earn $182.55 million in guaranteed money.

In three seasons with the 49ers, Purdy has recorded 9,518 passing yards, 64 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He has also rushed for 480 yards and eight TDs across 40 regular-season games.

It will be interesting to see if Purdy can guide the 49ers to the playoffs next season after his new extension with the team.

