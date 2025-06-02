Days after Stefon Diggs’ graphic yacht party clips went viral, NFL analyst explains why Patriots bet on controversial WR

Stefon Diggs has become the talk of the town ever since his yacht party video with Cardi B went viral on May 27. Many have been left wondering whether his time with the New England Patriots will end even before he plays a game in their jersey. NFL analyst Chris Simms opened up about why the franchise signed the receiver in the first place.

Ad

Earlier on Monday, the "NFL on NBC" YouTube channel uploaded a video where Simms talked about Diggs. The insider believes that the Patriots bet on the controversial athlete because they want a proven commodity and love his versatility.

"They want a proven commodity, right? They loved his versatility," Simms said. "He can do a lot of different things, like we talked about when they signed him. And we know the contract isn’t what it really is. It’s a one-year deal, as you know, right? With what — $16 million, basically.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"And he’s going to have to earn the rest of it from there. But— they like that. And then, when he got signed, we explained, right? He could be that Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola — he could be that type of guy. And a little more for this New England offense."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He added:

Ad

"Also. There’s deep-rooted history and stuff on Diggs with this crew. And I say that because I know when Stefon Diggs was coming out and got drafted by the Minnesota Vikings, the New England Patriots loved Stefon Diggs. They wanted to draft him. He was very highly regarded by the organization." [From 01:34 to 02:24]

Ad

Check out the video below:

Ad

New England Patriots HC sent a stern warning to his team after Stefon Diggs' video with Cardi B went viral

After seeing the backlash Stefon Diggs and the Patriots received when the yacht video went viral, New England's coach, Mike Vrabel, set the record straight with his squad. He sent a warning to all his players about their conduct.

Ad

Speaking in an interview after last Wednesday's OTAs, Vrabel said:

"Obviously, we want to make great decisions on and off the field, and we're hoping that with our time here on the field today, and when you don't have a script and we're on the call periods, that we're making great decisions."

He added:

"So the message will be the same for all of the players. Try to make great decisions. Any conversations that I've had with Stefon will remain between him and I."

It'll be interesting to see if Diggs moves past this controversy and plays for the Patriots or if the franchise fires him before the regular season kicks off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial I love football and WWE! Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.