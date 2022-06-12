REPORT: Commanders DC Jack Del Rio deletes Twitter account after being fined $100K for controversial comments regarding Capital riots

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio did away with his Twitter account after the team fined him $100,000 for his comments about the riot at the Capitol. The defensive coordinator said that he felt that those who were involved in the riots in response to the death of George Floyd should be investigated like those who rioted the Capitol on January 6.

He later doubled down on his comments when speaking to the media, saying:

"Why are we not looking into those things? Because it’s kind of hard for me to say I can realistically look at it. I see the images on TV. People’s livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down — no problem. And then we have a dustup at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we’re gonna make that a major deal. I just think it’s kind of two standards."

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera had the following to say about Del Rio's remarks:

"Do not reflect the organization’s views and are extremely hurtful to our great community here in the DMV."

The Commanders defensive coordinator took to social media to apologize for the comments, referring to the Capitol riots as a "dust-up":

"Referencing that situation as a dustup was irresponsible and negligent and I am sorry. I stand by my comments condemning violence in communities across the country. I say that while also expressing my support as an American citizen for peaceful protest in our country. I have fully supported all peaceful protests in America. I love, respect, and support all my fellow coaches, players, and staff that I work with and respect their views and opinions."

The defensive coordinator's $100,000 fine will be donated to the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund.

Jack Del Rio and his time with the Commanders

The Washington defensive coordinator at the podium. Source: WUSA9

Del Rio is entering his third season as the Commanders defensive coordinator. He spent three seasons as the head coach of the Oakland Raiders (2015 – 2017) and three seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos (2012 – 2014).

He spent nine seasons as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars (2003 – 2011).

We’ll see if Del Rio’s comments will have any bearing on the team in the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

