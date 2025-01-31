  • home icon
De'Von Achane gives 2-word response as Dolphins RB eyes 2,000-yard season

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Jan 31, 2025 17:53 GMT
NFL: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets - Source: Imagn
NFL: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets (image credit: IMAGN)

On Friday, Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane dropped a concise response about his potential for a 2,000-yard season. He gave his two-word answer when Kay Adams asked him about reaching such a milestone on the "Up & Adams" show.

"Why not..." Achane said.
Achane became the first player in Dolphins franchise history to record at least six rushing and six receiving touchdowns in a single season. His production went up from 103 carries in 2023 to 203 in 2024, generating 907 rushing yards. His receiving game saw a leap from 27 to 78 catches.

The RB's efficiency remained noteworthy despite challenging circumstances. After leading the NFL with 7.8 yards per carry as a rookie, Achane maintained a respectable 4.5 yards per carry in 2024. This performance came amid significant offensive line struggles, with the Dolphins ranked 26th in run block win rate at 69.7%.

Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith previously highlighted Achane's versatility.

"It's not really as much about the other guys as just the versatility and what De'Von brings, both in the passing game and running game," Smith said in December, via ESPN.

Challenges that lie ahead for De'Von Achane

NFL: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets - Source: Imagn
NFL: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets - Source: Imagn

De'Vo Achane's potential 2,000-yard pursuit comes with challenges. The Miami Dolphins' run-blocking struggled in 2024 as injuries to key offensive linemen, particularly right tackle Austin Jackson, significantly impacted the running game.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier acknowledged these obstacles, pointing to Jackson's injury as a critical turning point.

"Through Week 9 or 10, we were still up there, running the ball, moving, playing well," Grier said on Monday,via ESPN. "And then once he went down, it was like a slow bleed out the rest of the year."

Despite these hurdles, Achane's potential remains extraordinary. His 78 receptions for 592 yards in 2024 outpaced many top receivers.

The Dolphins face critical decisions about Achane's workload. While his 2024 performance was stellar, giving a 190-pound back nearly 300 touches might test durability. The team will likely explore complementary RBs in free agency, with names like Najee Harris and Aaron Jones potentially filling short-yardage roles.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
