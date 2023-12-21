De'Von Achane injury update: Latest on Dolphins RB for Week 16 Fantasy Football

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane was active in Week 15 despite dealing with a toe injury, but his status for Week 16 is up in the air.

Achane has only played eight games this season, as he has dealt with multiple injuries. With Achane not practicing on Wednesday, what's his status for Week 16?

De'Von Achane's injury update

De'Von Achane has had an incredible rookie season, but the running back has dealt with a plethora of injuries.

Achane was dealing with the same toe injury ahead of Week 15 and didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday before logging a limited practice on Friday. The running back appears to be following the same schedule in Week 16, which should be good news for Achane fantasy owners.

What happened to De'Von Achane?

De'Von Achane has dealt with multiple injuries this season. Achane is now dealing with a toe injury, which was new to the injury report ahead of Week 15, and when he sustained it is uncertain.

After two straight days of missing practice, Achane played in Week 15, showing that the injury isn't too serious.

When will De'Von Achane return?

At this point, De'Von Achane will likely play in the Miami Dolphins Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Although Achane didn't practice on Wednesday, it's likely for maintenance, as he also missed practice last week on Wednesday and Thursday. After he missed two practices last week, Achane had nine carries for 32 yards while adding 30 receiving yards on three receptions.

De'Von Achane has had a great rookie season, which has also caught the attention of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who said:

“I think the entire NFL can see it. Dude’s a special player. He understands ball like the back of his hand, and I think that is one of the coolest characteristics that I can say about someone like him, is he’s very soft-spoken, but he’s very smart, very intellectual when it comes to the X’s and O’s of understanding where to line up, where he needs to be in the timing of the play and things like that.

"I think that’s something that needs to be said because it’s hard, especially being in this offense. So he’s done a tremendous job, and I know he’ll continue to work hard and continue to do all he can to help us try to win games.”

If Achane can't go for some reason it will mean more carries for Raheem Mostert.