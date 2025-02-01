De'Von Achane makes feelings clear on Dolphins needing more 'dawgs'

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane contradicted Tyreek Hill's assessment that the team needs roster additions. Achane emphasized team unity over personnel changes following Miami's playoff miss.

Achane, who led the Dolphins' offense with 1,499 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns in 2024, backed his teammates. His stance differs from Hill, whose production fell to 959 receiving yards — his lowest output since 2019.

On Friday, Achane appeared on FanDuel's "Up and Adams" show. Host Kay Adams pressed him about Hill's comments on Jan. 25 regarding the need to "add some dawgs" to the roster.

"We got dawgs, we just need more people to bring it out," Achane said. "I wouldn't say we need more, as in got to get other people. ... If we're all on one (page), we're a hard team to beat."

Achane's comments came after Miami's roller-coaster season. Starting 2-6, the Dolphins rallied to win six of their final nine games. However, their playoff hopes ended with a Week 18 loss to the New York Jets.

De'Von Achane says "Why not" hit 2,000 yards in 2025

During the same interview, De'Von Achane displayed confidence about his future production. Asked about reaching 2,000 yards next season, he replied simply: "Why not."

His 2024 numbers tell an interesting story. Despite receiving 100 more carries than his rookie year, Achane gained only 107 additional rushing yards. His yards per attempt dropped significantly from 7.8 to 4.5.

The running back admitted to leaving opportunities on the field.

"We knew as a team that we dug ourselves in this hole," Achane said. "It sucks that the season ended when we start getting it together."

Quarterback injuries hampered Miami's offensive rhythm. With Tua Tagovailoa sidelined by early concussions and a late-season hip injury, backups Skylar Thompson and Tyler Huntley struggled to maintain consistency.

Achane found his stride in the season's final weeks, posting two 100-yard rushing performances. His receiving game flourished with Tagovailoa, collecting 78 catches for 592 yards.

The offensive downturn affected the entire unit. Hill failed to reach 1,000 yards for just the third time in his career, falling well short of his 1,799-yard mark from the previous season.

Miami's 2025 outlook depends heavily on Tagovailoa's health. When their QB stayed upright, Achane's explosiveness in running and receiving created matchup problems. A healthy roster could help the young running back achieve his ambitious yardage goal.

