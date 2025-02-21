Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell had some harsh words when he took to social media to explain his side of his suspension. He was suspended by the team for the final three games of the season after he reportedly refused to play during Week 15.

Campbell decided to break his silence for the first time since his suspension and did so in a rant on X. He claimed that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch were "begging" him to sign after he was released by the Green Bay Packers last March.

He insinuated that he did San Francisco a favor. He also made it seem that he didn't need to play because of the earnings that he has made throughout his NFL career.

"I ain’t adressing s***. I’m rich and never have to work another day of my life and I told Kyle Shannahan and John Lynch that when they FaceTime me and begged me to come out there an hour after Green Bay cut me I really be sparing n*****. I play because I WANT TO," Campbell tweeted on Friday.

Campbell's response was regarding another user on X who said that he had no room to defend himself after walking off the field and deserting his team. Campbell reportedly wasn't happy after he was demoted on the depth chart following Dre Greenlaw's return from injury.

49ers lifted suspension on De'Vondre Campbell; will become free agent

The San Francisco 49ers suspended De'Vondre Campbell after he walked off the field at Levi's Stadium in Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season. His actions, which were considered insubordinate, were also seen as reasonable actions for a release.

The 49ers decided otherwise and suspended Campbell, preventing him from signing with another NFL team ahead of the playoffs. On Feb. 11, the 49ers officially lifted his suspension and Campbell will be a free agent when free agency opens on March 12.

Last March, Campbell signed a one-year $5 million deal with San Francisco. He previously played three seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

