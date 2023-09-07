Veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins joined the Tennessee Titans this off-season as a free agent.

After the Arizona Cardinals released him, Hopkins tested the free agent market and had some teams interested in him. Hopkins compiled a list of some teams that he wanted to play for but some of them felt his services were not needed.

Hopkins opened to GQ Magazine recently and revealed that the Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and San Francisco 49ers didn't want him.

“There were some teams that I had on my list that I gave them calls and they didn’t give a call back. I’m very grateful for where I am, I think I made the best decision. But when you’re a player and some people feel like they’re great without you, and then you see what they have on paper, or you see what they do, you mark those games down, as a competitor. I can't wait to play' em and, honestly, try my best to crush they a*s.”

Hopkins added:

“Detroit Lions, they didn’t want me, Dallas Cowboys didn’t want me. Giants didn’t want me. Sh*t. Who else ain’t want me? San Fran ain’t want me.”

On the flipside, the two teams most interested in Hopkins were the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots. Hopkins evidently signed a two-year contract with the Titans.

DeAndre Hopkins will play for his third team in the NFL

DeAndre Hopkins during Tennessee Titans Training Camp

DeAndre Hopkins wil be playing for the third team in his career as he prepares for his 11th NFL season with the Tennessee Titans.

Hopkins was drafted by the Houston Texans in the first-round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent the first seven seasons of his career with Houston before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals. Hopkins spent the last three seasons with Arizona before being released this off-season with the team rebuilding.

He's had six seasons where he's recorded over 1,000-plus receiving yards, he's been named to five Pro Bowls, and four-time All-Pro selections.

Hopkins hasn't played a full season since 2020 and is hoping to have another 1,000-yard plus season with the Titans.

Hopefully, Hopkins doesn't follow the trend of veteran receivers who go to Tennessee late in their career and have trouble finding success.