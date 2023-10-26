DeAndre Hopkins breaks silence on viral NFL trade deadline rumor

With the trade deadline ending next week on October 31, many names, such as Tennessee Titans star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, have been rumored to be dealt.

The former Houston Texan and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver signed a two-year deal worth up to $32 million with the Tennessee Titans this off-season.

With Hopkins being rumored to be on the trade block, a local card shop may have hinted at Hopkins being potentially traded. Shep's Cards & Collectibles announced,

"D Hop signing update. We apologize for the delay, but he has requested to wait until after the trade deadline. So we are shooting to finish up and finalize everything by next Wednesday. If not, we will begin processing refunds and returning items by late next week. Again, we apologize for the delay."

Hopkins responded to the news by saying he'd never heard of the company before but would be down to set something up with them soon.

"Never heard of this company before in my life but would love to set up something soon here in Nashville," said Hopkins.

The Tennessee Titans trading DeAndre Hopkins wouldn't be surprising

DeAndre Hopkins during Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Of Hopkins' $32 million contract, only $10.98 million is guaranteed, and he's already been paid that. A team acquiring him wouldn't be put in cap hell and could work around his contract.

It seems odd that the Titans would be open to trading Hopkins away shortly after signing him this off-season, but they could be looking to rebuild.

Earlier this week, they traded former two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles. All-Pro running back Derrick Henry is also on the trade block.

Entering Week 8 of the season, the Titans are dead last in the AFC South with a 2-4 record and have been underperforming now.

This season, Hopkins has recorded 27 receptions for 376 yards. If traded to the right team, he can still be a productive wide receiver who can help a contending team out in the passing game.

