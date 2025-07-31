  • home icon
  • NFL
  • DeAndre Hopkins
  • DeAndre Hopkins drops 4-word message as Ravens WR's training camp video goes viral

DeAndre Hopkins drops 4-word message as Ravens WR's training camp video goes viral

By Cole Shelton
Modified Jul 31, 2025 13:13 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
DeAndre Hopkins drops 4-word message as Ravens WR's training camp video goes viralgles - Source: Imagn

DeAndre Hopkins signed with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason to be a key part of their receiver room.

Ad

Hopkins gives Baltimore and Lamar Jackson another threat on offense. In training camp, he made a spectacular catch that went viral on social media. After the post went viral, he sent out a four-word post on the catch.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"…doing what I love," Hopkins wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Hopkins signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Ravens this offseason. He spent last year with the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs and showed he still can be an impactful receiver in the NFL. Hopkins finished the year recording 56 receptions for 610 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Hopkins is projected to be a starting receiver for the Ravens this season.

Ravens coach praises DeAndre Hopkins ahead of season

Despite DeAndre Hopkins being 33, he's still an impactful receiver in the NFL.

Ad

In training camp, Hopkins has impressed Ravens coach John Harbaugh, who's expecting a big year from him.

"First of all, I think he's a heck of a football player," head coach John Harbaugh said of Hopkins this week, via the team's official website. "Obviously, you saw him today. He's a gifted guy. He's a talented guy. He's going to be a big-body, contested-catch receiver for us, certainly.
Ad
"He's moving great. Plus, he brings all that experience. He's been in big games before. He's made plays in the big games. He knows how to make plays. There's not going to be any situation that's going to be too big for him, but I just thought he and Lamar (Jackson) looked really good today out there together. It was nice to see."
Ad

Hopkins gives the Ravens another receiving weapon alongside the likes of Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely.

Although last season was a bit of a down year, DeAndre Hopkins recorded 1,057 receiving yards with a bad Titans team in 2023. He is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro.

Baltimore is set to open its 2025 NFL season on Sunday Night Football on the road against the Buffalo Bills.

About the author
Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Twitter icon

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Cole Shelton
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications