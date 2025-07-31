DeAndre Hopkins drops 4-word message as Ravens WR's training camp video goes viral

DeAndre Hopkins signed with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason to be a key part of their receiver room.Hopkins gives Baltimore and Lamar Jackson another threat on offense. In training camp, he made a spectacular catch that went viral on social media. After the post went viral, he sent out a four-word post on the catch.&quot;…doing what I love,&quot; Hopkins wrote.Hopkins signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Ravens this offseason. He spent last year with the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs and showed he still can be an impactful receiver in the NFL. Hopkins finished the year recording 56 receptions for 610 yards and 5 touchdowns.Hopkins is projected to be a starting receiver for the Ravens this season.Ravens coach praises DeAndre Hopkins ahead of seasonDespite DeAndre Hopkins being 33, he's still an impactful receiver in the NFL.In training camp, Hopkins has impressed Ravens coach John Harbaugh, who's expecting a big year from him.&quot;First of all, I think he's a heck of a football player,&quot; head coach John Harbaugh said of Hopkins this week, via the team's official website. &quot;Obviously, you saw him today. He's a gifted guy. He's a talented guy. He's going to be a big-body, contested-catch receiver for us, certainly.&quot;He's moving great. Plus, he brings all that experience. He's been in big games before. He's made plays in the big games. He knows how to make plays. There's not going to be any situation that's going to be too big for him, but I just thought he and Lamar (Jackson) looked really good today out there together. It was nice to see.&quot;Hopkins gives the Ravens another receiving weapon alongside the likes of Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely.Although last season was a bit of a down year, DeAndre Hopkins recorded 1,057 receiving yards with a bad Titans team in 2023. He is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro.Baltimore is set to open its 2025 NFL season on Sunday Night Football on the road against the Buffalo Bills.