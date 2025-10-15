  • home icon
DeAndre Hopkins drops candid message for C.J. Gardner-Johnson after Ravens cut safety 7 days after signing

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Oct 15, 2025 15:22 GMT
DeAndre Hopkins drops candid message for C.J. Gardner-Johnson after Ravens cut safety 7 days after signing - Source: Getty

As C.J. Gardner-Johnson may know, DeAndre Hopkins knows a thing or two about changing locations, but losing a job in seven days would be a record for the wide receiver. Gardner-Johnson suffered this fate with the Baltimore Ravens, wrapping up his second tenure with a team this season.

Gardner-Johnson was released seven days after signing with the Ravens, putting him back on the market for the second time. The first was when the Houston Texans cut ties earlier this season. In reaction to the surprising development, Gardner-Johnson posted on social media on Tuesday. Hopkins responded in turn.

"I just want to take a moment to thank all the teams I’ve been a part of coaches, teammates, and everyone who’s supported me along the way," Gardner-Johnson posted.

"Every experience has helped me grow both on and off the field," he added. "I’m truly grateful for all the opportunities and memories. Football has always been a big part of who I am, and my passion for the game is still strong. I’m excited to keep working, improving, and continuing to play the sport I love."
Hopkins responded, encouraging his new ex-teammate.

"Keep going young Bull! Always keep that fire," Hopkins posted.

Johnson has alternated teams at an increasing clip. After three years with the New Orleans Saints to start his career from 2019-2021, the safety alternated teams on a yearly basis between 2022-2025. The pace appears to have quickened in 2025, as the safety is set to look for his third team of the season.

Exploring potential landing spots for C.J. Gardner-Johnson

C.J. Gardner-Johnson at Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Houston Texans - Source: Getty

The surprising turn of events comes one season after C.J. Gardner-Johnson logged six interceptions for the second time in his career. He has logged at least one interception every season between 2019-2024, including an interception returned for a touchdown in 2024.

Age 27, the safety appears to be in a tough position and in need of a team to give him stability.

The Dallas Cowboys could be a team that makes sense, as the team is last in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game. Gardner-Johnson has at least some level of familiarity with the state, having spent part of the year with the Houston Texans already.

The Pittsburgh Steelers also make sense. A team of veterans coached by veteran Mike Tomlin, but stuck with a passing defense ranking in the bottom ten, adding Gardner-Johnson could be a way to attack the defensive shortcomings of the team.

The Seattle Seahawks also make sense as a team struggling with their pass defense led by Mike Macdonald, who has a history of coaching the Baltimore Ravens. The transition could be faster than any other landing spot.

Where will C.J. Gardner-Johnson end up?

