The Tennessee Titans signed wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this off-season to help out their offense. Kicking off Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season, the Titans and the Baltimore Ravens squared off at an early 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff.

At halftime, the Ravens are leading 18-3 and it's been a frustrating outing for Hopkins and the Titans offense.

Hopkins has been locked up in the first half and has been held to one catch for 20 yards. He has also been seen complaining to the refs on multiple occasions. He even got a few penalties called for him on the Ravens' defense for defensive pass interference.

Fans noticed Hopkins complaining on the field and voiced their opinions on the matter on social media. Here's how they reacted:

What are DeAndre Hopkins' stats in 2023?

DeAndre Hopkins has been one of quarterback Ryan Tannehill's favorite targets in his first season with the team. Hopkins spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He was a surprise cut this off-season, as the Cardinals cleared cap space as they are looking to rebuild.

Before this morning's game, Hopkins had recorded 16 catches on 42 targets for 356 yards. He has yet to find the endzone this season thus far.

Hopkins signed a two-year contract with the Titans in July and was looked at as a player who would help Tannehill out. While Hopkins hasn't exactly set the league on fire, that is mainly due to the Titans' run-heavy scheme.

In his career, Hopkins has recorded six seasons where he's gone for over 1,000 receiving yards. The Titans will need to utilize his skillset alongside Derrick Henry's if they are to overcome the Ravens and make a bid for the playoffs.