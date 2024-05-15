DeAndre Hopkins' girlfriend BreAnna Young earns "best Taekwondo mom" title on Mother's Day

Mother’s Day was full of action for DeAndre Hopkins’ girlfriend, BreAnna Young. She earned herself a special certification in Taekwondo. Young shared a picture of her certificate of competition for finishing “a very special class with your child and earning Best Taekwondo Mom” on her Instagram story.

DeAndre Hopkins's girlfriend, BreAnna Young, is showing her certificate

Young didn’t just earn herself a certificate but also a pink belt.

“Watch out I just earned my pink belt," she wrote.

The remarkable achievement came on Mother's Day when BreAnna Young attended a Taekwondo class with her son. Young shares a close bond with her son and often posts pictures with him on her Instagram profile.

Who is DeAndre Hopkins’ girlfriend, BreAnna Young?

BreAnna Young is the girlfriend of DeAndre Hopkins, who’s a wide receiver for the Tennessee Titans. Young was born in Texas and has an excellent career in modeling. She has worked with renowned brands like Coca-Cola and Marc Jacobs and has appeared in their commercials.

She has been associated with modeling agencies like the Dragonfly Agency. Apart from being a model, she is also a licensed private pilot.

Talking about her child, BreAnna Young’s kid is not with DeAndre Hopkins but with her ex, Josh Stewart.

BreAnna Young reveals her favorite location to get married

BreAnna Young and DeAndre Hopkins have been reportedly dating since 2022. Interestingly, BreAnna Young has revealed where she wants to get married.

On April 24, 2024, BreAnna Young shared an Instagram post from her recent trip. It had multiple pictures from her vacation and the Instagram post captioned:

“Decided I’m getting married here🇵🇹.”

Even though she didn’t mention the exact location, her carousel post included a picture of a church. It was the “chapel of Nossa Senhora da Paz,” which is reachable through huge multi-level stairs, also known as the “Stairway to Heaven.”

It’s located in São Miguel Island, Portugal. So it’s probably São Miguel Island where Young wishes to get married