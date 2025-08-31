  • home icon
  DeAndre Hopkins gives rare glimpse of his GF Erin Bracken after claiming to be single for years

DeAndre Hopkins gives rare glimpse of his GF Erin Bracken after claiming to be single for years

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Aug 31, 2025 15:39 GMT
DeAndre Hopkins gives rare glimpse of his GF Erin Bracken after claiming to be single for years
DeAndre Hopkins gives rare glimpse of his GF Erin Bracken after claiming to be single for years (Imagn, Erin Bracken/Instagram)

DeAndre Hopkins’ girlfriend Erin Bracken posed for a mirror selfie with the NFL star in a hallway and shared it on Instagram. In September 2022, Hopkins said he had been single for two years and had not been in a serious relationship since late 2020.

Bracken is a fashion model signed with Wilhelmina Models in New York City. She has worked on runway, print and commercial projects.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @deandrehopkins)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @deandrehopkins)

Before Erin, Hopkins was linked to BreAnna Young, a pilot, model and former Miss Teen Southlake 2010. They went public in 2021, but breakup rumors came in 2022. BreAnna has a son with former NFL wide receiver Josh Stewart.

Hopkins also dated rapper Iggy Azalea in 2018, but she ended things quickly, tweeting the next day:

“I’m single.”

DeAndre Hopkins attended Clemson vs. LSU game after posing with his GF Erin Bracken

DeAndre Hopkins attended the Clemson vs. LSU season opener on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Hopkins was spotted on the sidelines, cheering on his alma mater.

Clemson opened their 2025 season with a tough loss to No. 9 LSU, falling 17-10, despite leading 10-3 at halftime. The No. 4-ranked Tigers couldn’t hold off LSU’s second-half surge.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @deandrehopkins)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @deandrehopkins)

DeAndre Hopkins is an alumnus of Clemson University, where he played college football for the Tigers from 2010 to 2012. Hopkins declared for the NFL draft after his junior year and was selected 27th overall in the first round by the Houston Texans in 2013.

Hopkins is playing with the Baltimore Ravens after signing with the team in March. Last season, he played in the Super Bowl with the Chiefs. There, he contributed 437 yards and four TDs in 10 games last season.

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
