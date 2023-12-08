DeAndre Hopkins injury update: Latest on Titans WR for Week 14 Fantasy Football

Apart from losing to the Indianapolis Colts last week, the Tennessee Titans also suffered injuries to some of their top performers, like DeAndre Hopkins.

The wide receiver was designated as a limited participant in practice on Thursday in the Titans injury report ahead of the Week 14 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

However, as Hopkins was merely taking a day rest, Titans fans and fantasy managers shouldn't be concerned about his limited participation status. The Titans said that his limited practice participation was not due to any injury.

On Tennessee's injury report, DeAndre Hopkins was classified as "NIR - Rest". The acronym "NIR" denotes "not injury related," so there shouldn't be any cause for fear. The 31-year-old is expected to be eligible for his team's next game against the Dolphins.

The Tennessee Titans have an extra day to prepare and recover for their Week 14 game, which gives them the luxury of allowing some of their experienced players to get some rest. The game is on Monday.

It implies that there ought to be increased hope that not only Hopkins but also the other players listed on the injury report could be ready to play.

What happened to DeAndre Hopkins?

For the past few weeks, the only reliable component of the Tennessee Titans' passing attack has been DeAndre Hopkins. In the Week 13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the receiver saw 12 targets.

Hopkins caught five of his targets, one of which ended up for a score, and he still managed 75 receiving yards. On Thursday, though, the receiver was listed as taking a rest day, with defensive tackle Denico Autry and running back Derrick Henry on the Titans' injury report.

The three players were limited in practice for non-injury-related reasons. Since they did not have any injury classification, they shouldn't be at risk of missing the upcoming Monday Night Football game.

The Titans are focusing their attention on Hopkins, asa he has become one of quarterback Will Levis' go-to options. In Week 14, Hopkins is expected to shoulder a significant workload as the Titans try to keep up with the dynamic Dolphins attack.

DeAndre Hopkins has racked up 774 yards on 50 receptions and five scores this season. He has also gained nine yards on two carries and has been the target of 95 throws.