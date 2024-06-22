  • NFL
  • DeAndre Hopkins’ mom vividly recalls traumatic experience that left her blind and “to die”

DeAndre Hopkins’ mom vividly recalls traumatic experience that left her blind and “to die”

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Jun 22, 2024 16:48 GMT
Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans
DeAndre Hopkins’ mom vividly recalls traumatic hair-raising fight that left her blind and “to die”

DeAndre Hopkins had a more traumatizing childhood than most. When he was 10 years old, his mother, Sabrina Greenlee, lost her sight. On "The Pivot Podcast" on Twitter/X, Hopkins' mother recalled the horrible event.

Greenlee mentioned that she got into a heated argument with the man she was dating at the time. This was followed by a woman who was also dating the same man, dousing Hopkins' mother with a boiling concoction of Lye & bleach.

"The young lady was in her kitchen bawling a concoction of bleach and liquid red devil," Greenlee said. "So she was bawling this concoction as he's outside talking to me. She runs out and she dashes this concoction onto me.
also-read-trending Trending
"I instantly fall to my knees. I fall on my back and I'm out there with my skin, everything is coming off. In a matter of seconds, I go completely blind," she recalled.
"I guess he panics and he picks me up. He puts me in the car, he rushes me to a gas station and he leaves me there. ... He leaves me there to die... because he didn't call 911. He didn't get help. The cashier had to call 911," she added. [00:00:53].

Ryan Clark shared the video on X

While working through the trauma of the fallout, Hopkins somehow managed to stay focused on his football career, ultimately landing himself in the NFL.

There, he became one of the top receivers of the last decade during his time with the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.

DeAndre Hopkins’ mother forgives assaulter who took her eyesight

DeAndre Hopkins at Tennessee Titans vs. Cleveland Browns
DeAndre Hopkins at Tennessee Titans vs. Cleveland Browns

Many would agree that Sabrina Greenlee would be well within her rights to harbor resentment towards the woman who blinded her. However, after more than 20 years, DeAndre Hopkins' mother has now publicly forgiven the assaulter. Speaking in a different clip of the podcast, she chose to leave the past in the past.

"I would say I forgive you because in me forgiving them, it frees me. And I need to be free in order to raise my grandbabies and to be able to talk to them and to wake up and just be free. ... I truly forgive you for that," she said on the podcast.

The events took place in 2002, roughly 22 years ago. Since then, DeAndre Hopkins has carved his way to become a five-time Pro Bowler in the NFL.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "The Pivot Podcast" and H/T Sportskeeda.

