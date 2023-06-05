DeAndre Hopkins' next team odds: What numbers are saying about Chiefs' chances

DeAndre Hopkins' future is a hot topic, and the perennial Pro Bowler's next team is one of the 2023 postseason's biggest storylines.

One of the biggest rumors is that Hopkins will team up with Patrick Mahomes and co in Kansas City, and bookies are equally optimistic. Ahead of Hopkins' upcoming decision, let's look at the odds for his next team, according to the DraftKings betting board.

DeAndre Hopkins' Next Team Odds

Here's a rundown of the three most likely landing spots for DeAndre Hopkins as well as the odds.

#3 Cleveland Browns: +500

Deshaun Watson has made it known that he’d like to get reunited with his former teammate.

Hopkins had one of the most productive seasons of his career in 2018 (115 catches, 1572 yards, and 11 touchdowns) with a healthy Watson at quarterback. If the Browns want to make the most of their investment in Watson, adding Hopkins would be a brilliant idea.

Pairing Hopkins with his former QB1 might be what the all-timer wideout needs to return to his best form. Moreover, there's no wideout in Cleveland as accomplished as D-Hop.

#2 Kansas City Chiefs: +400

The Kansas City Chiefs haven't had an elite wideout since Tyreek "Cheetah" Hill left the ball club, and their main receiving threat is tight end Travis Kelce.

Yes, Kelce is as good as any elite wideout in the NFL, but truth be told: the Chiefs are a different beast when they have a legitimate pass-catching wideout on their roster. DeAndre Hopkins could be perfect for that role, and his pairing with Patrick Mahomes would be a chef's kiss.

It's a frightening possibility to see a receiver's corp of DeAndre Hopkins and Travis Kelce, with Patrick Mahomes tossing them the rock.

#1 Buffalo Bills: +300

The Buffalo Bills have developed the reputation of coming so close to the Super Bowl but falling at the final hurdle. A lot has been blamed for their lack of ability to finish the job, and the Bills may lack an elite WR2 alongside Stefon Diggs.

There’s still a little wrinkle involved with Hopkins Buffalo odds — the team’s given salary cap. The Bills have just over $3.1 million to sign Hopkins but could theoretically maneuver things around to pair Hopkins with Stefon Diggs. This duo would easily represent the top wideout tandem across the NFL.

Now that Hopkins is available, Josh Allen could get a new pass-catching option to tinker with his offense. The bookmakers also think the same, so let's see if they're right after all.

