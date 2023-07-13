Free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been brought up multiple times this past week regarding where he will end up for the 2023 season.

When the Arizona Cardinals released him on May 26, many people linked him to joining a contender such as the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs.

However, once he became a free agent, he met with the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans, and he has only met in person with those two teams.

For a while, the Patriots were the favorite to land him. Now, things have taken a turn, and the Tennessee Titans are the favorites to sign him. According to oddsmakers, Hopkins' odds of joining the Titans were +500 yesterday (July 12) and now his odds are -300 a day later (July 13).

While the move would certainly help out Tennessee, fans are worried that he will follow in the footsteps of Julio Jones, Randy Moss, and Andre Johnson.

NFL fans react to the possibility of DeAndre Hopkins joining the Tennessee Titans

With the news of DeAndre Hopkins was likely to sign with the Tennessee Titans, fans started drawing comparisons to the downfall of Randy Moss, Julio Jones, and Andre Johnson signing with the Titans toward the end of their careers.

Here's how fans reacted:

BigDripperREMM☔️ @_remmyk @DaveKluge They was all washed up once they joined the titans 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @DaveKluge They was all washed up once they joined the titans 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Jay Felicio @GMenJay @DaveKluge I'll never forget I traded Randy Moss when he was a Titan and they he retired. Best deal ever. @DaveKluge I'll never forget I traded Randy Moss when he was a Titan and they he retired. Best deal ever.

Y-Quake @YQuake @DaveKluge These 3 pictures make a strong case I'll give you that @DaveKluge These 3 pictures make a strong case I'll give you that

Colin @OGC_27 @DaveKluge Moss sabotaged his own stay, AJ was just over the hill but wasn’t horrible, and Julio was injury prone. Not the fault of the Titans on any of these 3 @DaveKluge Moss sabotaged his own stay, AJ was just over the hill but wasn’t horrible, and Julio was injury prone. Not the fault of the Titans on any of these 3

Dela @delamusik02 @DaveKluge Wow….Titans clearly have a type. The Titans are basically that team that marries their high school crush 15 years later after they have 4 kids n gain hella weight @DaveKluge Wow….Titans clearly have a type. The Titans are basically that team that marries their high school crush 15 years later after they have 4 kids n gain hella weight

hardtimer @hardtimer78 @DaveKluge If you’re top receiver why would you go to a running team with subpar QB play make it make sense, what was Julio thinking 🤦🏾‍♂️ @DaveKluge If you’re top receiver why would you go to a running team with subpar QB play make it make sense, what was Julio thinking 🤦🏾‍♂️

LuCyn @BryceLuCyn

-Moss and Andre were obvious cash-grab deals to get any money they were offered for their last year in the league on a 2-14 team

With proper context, its nothing alike. @DaveKluge -No one's fault but Julios, dude couldn't stay healthy which is why he was traded in the first place from ATL-Moss and Andre were obvious cash-grab deals to get any money they were offered for their last year in the league on a 2-14 teamWith proper context, its nothing alike. @DaveKluge -No one's fault but Julios, dude couldn't stay healthy which is why he was traded in the first place from ATL-Moss and Andre were obvious cash-grab deals to get any money they were offered for their last year in the league on a 2-14 teamWith proper context, its nothing alike.

BooYeah!! @i_love_aha_aha



No offense but he should go to a team with a superstar/allstar quarterback. @DaveKluge He better think twice before going to the titans.No offense but he should go to a team with a superstar/allstar quarterback. @DaveKluge He better think twice before going to the titans. No offense but he should go to a team with a superstar/allstar quarterback.

shody. @nothatshody @DaveKluge I totally forgot moss had a stop at the titans... don't do it dhop!! @DaveKluge I totally forgot moss had a stop at the titans... don't do it dhop!!

How bad were Randy Moss, Andre Johnson, and Julio Jones on the Tennessee Titans?

Julio Jones during Tennessee Titans v Los Angeles Rams

While DeAndre Hopkins may have had a different experience with the Tennessee Titans if he decides to sign with them, Julio Jones, Randy Moss, and Andre Johnson had unproductive seasons towards the end of their careers with the franchise.

Johnson signed with Tennessee in 2016, and appeared in eight games while starting four, recording nine catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns.

Moss started the 2010 season with the New England Patriots and was traded to the Minnesota Vikings before being released on November 2. The Titans picked him up, and he appeared in eight games, while starting four, recording six catches for 80 yards.

Jones was traded to the Titans from the Atlanta Falcons prior to the 2021 season, and recorded 31 catches for 434 yards, and a touchdown in 10 games.

All three wideouts recorded multiple 1,000-yard seasons and made numerous Pro Bowls before playing with Tennessee,

DeAndre Hopkins could follow their path or break the mold if he has another productive season, which he certainly has the capability to do.

