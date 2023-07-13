Free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been brought up multiple times this past week regarding where he will end up for the 2023 season.
When the Arizona Cardinals released him on May 26, many people linked him to joining a contender such as the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs.
However, once he became a free agent, he met with the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans, and he has only met in person with those two teams.
For a while, the Patriots were the favorite to land him. Now, things have taken a turn, and the Tennessee Titans are the favorites to sign him. According to oddsmakers, Hopkins' odds of joining the Titans were +500 yesterday (July 12) and now his odds are -300 a day later (July 13).
While the move would certainly help out Tennessee, fans are worried that he will follow in the footsteps of Julio Jones, Randy Moss, and Andre Johnson.
NFL fans react to the possibility of DeAndre Hopkins joining the Tennessee Titans
With the news of DeAndre Hopkins was likely to sign with the Tennessee Titans, fans started drawing comparisons to the downfall of Randy Moss, Julio Jones, and Andre Johnson signing with the Titans toward the end of their careers.
Here's how fans reacted:
How bad were Randy Moss, Andre Johnson, and Julio Jones on the Tennessee Titans?
While DeAndre Hopkins may have had a different experience with the Tennessee Titans if he decides to sign with them, Julio Jones, Randy Moss, and Andre Johnson had unproductive seasons towards the end of their careers with the franchise.
Johnson signed with Tennessee in 2016, and appeared in eight games while starting four, recording nine catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns.
Moss started the 2010 season with the New England Patriots and was traded to the Minnesota Vikings before being released on November 2. The Titans picked him up, and he appeared in eight games, while starting four, recording six catches for 80 yards.
Jones was traded to the Titans from the Atlanta Falcons prior to the 2021 season, and recorded 31 catches for 434 yards, and a touchdown in 10 games.
All three wideouts recorded multiple 1,000-yard seasons and made numerous Pro Bowls before playing with Tennessee,
DeAndre Hopkins could follow their path or break the mold if he has another productive season, which he certainly has the capability to do.
