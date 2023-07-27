DeAndre Hopkins recently signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the Tennessee Titans which can reach up to $32 million after incentives. Multiple teams were interested in signing Hopkins, but the star receiver opted to play for the Titans.

They had the best offer for him on the market, and instead of playing for very less money to win a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills, he opted to get a big contract for financial security.

Following his participation in Titans training camp, a fan attempted to make fun of Hopkins by sharing his practice footage and making jokes about the receiver's lack of involvement in practices.

Hopkins didn't waste a second calling out the fan and mocked him mercilessly on Twitter. Here's what he said:

"Just buy my jersey for your wife at this point, I'm sure she's tired of hearing my name in your sleep."

After announcing the decision to sign with the Tennessee Titans, Hopkins received a lot of criticism from the fans of a number of different teams. As a result, he felt the need to publicly call out one fan on Twitter.

Fans of the New England Patriots were understandably upset when DeAndre Hopkins decided to sign with the Tennessee Titans, and they will continue to come after him throughout the season.

DeAndre Hopkins could have a monster season

DeAndre Hopkins: Houston Texans v Arizona Cardinals

DeAndre Hopkins wants to change the narrative around him, and he is motivated to put up a monster season with the Titans. He has missed a couple of games in the past two seasons due to injuries and suspension, which is why his market value took a hit.

This two-year deal with the Titans will help him earn good money as well as provide a platform for him to shine in his role. It doesn't matter who the Titans quarterback will be next season, Hopkins is going to make life easier for him no matter what.

Hopkins will have many opportunities to get open due to the presence of Derrick Henry, and either Ryan Tannehill or Will Levis will find a way to connect with their team's premier receiver.