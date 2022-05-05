DeAndre Hopkins set to lose $5 million after failing drug test: Report

DeAndre Hopkins is becoming the kind of drug protocol casualty that D.A.R.E. would make an example of—to save their dying platform—for his recently failed test, which is set to cost him dearly.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Hopkins will lose six game paychecks and an unfathomable amount of money because of his suspension. The third-year Cardinal will miss six of the season's 17 games due to his suspension:

Florio wrote:

"Assuming his contract contains the strongest permissible forfeiture language under the labor deal, the suspension will expose Hopkins to the loss of six game checks. At a base rate of $6.65 million, he’ll lose 6/18ths of his salary for the season. That’s $2.21 million.

It gets worse for DeAndre Hopkins, as Forio pointed out:

"He’s also subject to a 6/18th forfeiture of his 2022 signing-bonus allocation of $5.5 million. That’s $1.83 million. And the conversion of a $10.65 million roster bonus due in March 2022 to a guaranteed payment means that he’ll lose 6/18ths of the 2022 allocation. That’s another $1.183 million.

Florio suggests that things could get much worse for the wide receiver:

"That’s a total loss of $5.223 million. It also voids his guaranteed salary for 2022, allowing the Cardinals to cut him with no further financial obligation — if they so choose."

According to Hopkins' statement released on his verified Twitter account, the No. 27 NFL Draft pick from 2013 was never aware that he had taken any performance-enhancing drugs:

"In my 10-year NFL career, I have never tested positive for using performance enhancing drugs. To learn that my November test came back with trace elements of a banned substance, I was confused and shocked. I am very mindful of what I put in my body and have always taken a holistic approach, so I am working with my team to investigate how this could’ve happened."

Hopkins added that apparently, he was not careful enough, for which he apologized to the Arizona fans:

"But even as careful as I have been, clearly I wasn’t careful enough. For that, I apologize to Cardinals fans, my teammates, and the entire Cardinals organization. I never want to let my team down. I fully intend to get to the bottom of this. As soon as I have more information I will share it."

DeAndre Hopkins may have been replaced as Kyler Murray's top target

There's a redemption arc waiting for Hopkins if he can come back in 2022 and produce as he did during the 2020 season, his first in Arizona. 2021 was a sunk cost after the Clemson product tore his MCL.

Hopkins may have lost his role as Kyler Murray's number one wide receiver, but the latter will have his former collegiate teammate at Oklahoma, Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown, presumably lining up as his preferred target in Hopkins' six-game absence.

LIVE POLL Q. Did DeAndre Hopkins cost himself the WR1 role in Arizona? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht