DeAndre Hopkins shares 3-word reaction after pulling in stunning one-handed catch from Lamar Jackson

DeAndre Hopkins seems excited about his new home with the Baltimore Ravens heading into 2025. Hopkins shared a video on his X profile of himself hauling in a one-handed catch from quarterback Lamar Jackson.Hopkins had a simple three-word caption for the video:&quot;....iron sharpen iron.&quot;Hopkins, who signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Ravens in March, joins Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman as receiving threats for Jackson as Baltimore desperately attempts to reach its first Super Bowl since the 2012 season, which they ultimately won.Hawkins spent the 2024 season with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he caught passes from Patrick Mahomes. He hauled in 56 catches for 610 yards and five touchdowns. He helped the Chiefs reach the Super Bowl, which they ultimately lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.Now, Hopkins hops over to another elite AFC contender, flanked by former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is coming off a stellar 2024 campaign himself. Jackson threw for 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns against just four interceptions. Perhaps with the addition of Hopkins to his receiving targets, Jackson can finally reach a Super Bowl with the franchise that drafted him back in 2018.Lamar Jackson has high expectations for the Ravens in 2025NFL: Baltimore Ravens Training Camp - Source: ImagnLamar Jackson has high expectations for the Ravens this season, especially given that he believes this is the best team he's been on throughout his career. Speaking to NFL Network's Steve Wyche and Brian Baldinger, Jackson lauded the quality of this year's squad heading into the season.&quot;To be honest, yeah,&quot; Jackson said. &quot;Just going off of the experience that I have, the experience that we got coming back, yeah, I'd say so.&quot;After multiple seasons in which Baltimore dominated the regular season, advanced to the playoffs, but fell just short of their ultimate goal, Jackson believes the Ravens will enter 2025 with a chip on their shoulder.&quot;We [have] a chip on our shoulder, and knowing what we have coming back, all of these guys, not knowing if we can have these guys next year, we got to take advantage of what we have right now,&quot; Jackson said.Perhaps this year, Jackson's team can finally end the franchise's Super Bowl drought of over a decade. The Ravens open up their regular season against the Buffalo Bills on September 7.