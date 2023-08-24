The Arizona Cardinals traded linebacker Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants on Thursday, in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick in 2024. While this is a low-risk, high-reward situation for the Giants, it seems as if the Cardinals didn't get much in return.

DeAndre Hopkins was critical of his former team the Cardinals, and the Tennessee Titans wide receiver commented on the transaction.

Hopkins took to social media, surprised that the New York Giants only gave up a seventh-round pick for the linebacker:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Giants just got a steal in @isaiahsimmons25, 7th rounder"

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Expand Tweet

Isaiah Simmons was the eighth overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft and the 2023 season is the final of his four-year rookie deal.

The Cardinals declined to pick up his fifth-year option just a few months ago, which led to the trade.

Could versatility have played a role in Isaiah Simmons' trade?

Isaiah Simmons' trade to the New York Giants was a bit of a shock to NFL fans on Thursday morning. The former first-round draft pick has never missed a game in his first three NFL seasons and has started 37 games during that time.

Simmons has tallied 258 tackles, 7.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, seven forced fumbles and four interceptions in just three seasons. So why did the Arizona Cardinals trade him?

Cardinals first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters recently that Simmons' versatility had become a topic of interest, as Simmons told him that he no longer wanted to play linebacker.

Expand Tweet

In 45% of his defensive snaps last season, the 25-year-old was playing cornerback. During training camp, Simmons has apparently switched his focus towards playing defensive back. His athleticism plays into that role.

The New York Giants will benefit heavily from a player with that much versatility. Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale will be able to utilize Simmons' abilities on defense. The NFC East is one of the toughest divisions and having a speedy, explosive player in the backfield will be beneficial.

The Giants made the playoffs in the 2022 season. They will be hoping to make a push for not only the East in 2023, but to see how far they can go in the postseason too.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #5) Which team has appeared in the most NFL conference championship games without winning a Super Bowl? (#4 Ans - Eric Dickerson) Minnesota Vikings Buffalo Bills Atlanta Falcons Kansas City Chiefs 153 votes