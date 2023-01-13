DeAndre Hopkins top trade destination could form NFL's most dangerous QB-WR duo since Tom Brady and Randy Moss

DeAndre Hopkins has had quite the mixed bag in his three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. The wide receiver played in just nine games this season, getting 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns.

He was suspended for the first six games of the season for breaching the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. The three-time All-Pro seems to want out of Arizona and there's a team emerging as the front-runner in a possible trade.

According to Bookies.com, the Kansas City Chiefs are the slight favorites to acquire Hopkins in a trade this offseason. The New England Patriots are just behind the Chiefs for the wideout's services. Should the Chiefs make a move for Hopkins, it would form one of the top QB-WR duos in quite some time.

Chiefs +300

Pats +325

Packers +450

Cowboys ++550

Giants +750

Lions +1000

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the NFL this season with 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns and is likely on his way to his second NFL MVP award. The thought of Mahomes paring with Hopkins is reminiscent of Tom Brady and Randy Moss with the New England Patriots.

In 37 career games with Brady and the Patriots, Moss had 196 receptions, 3,012 yards, and 40 touchdowns.

DeAndre Hopkins going to the Chiefs could be the ideal spot to regain his place as one of the league's best wideouts.

DeAndre Hopkins' stats prove he is still capable of big numbers

Hopkins spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Houston Texans, who drafted him in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft. In five of his seasons with the Texans, he had over 1,100 receiving yards.

The 30-year-old also finished in the top 10 of the league in two of those seasons. Hopkins is second in the Texans' history in both yards and touchdowns, behind Andre Johnson.

In three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, DeAndre Hopkins has 221 receptions, 2,696 yards, and 17 touchdowns. As mentioned earlier, the wideout had 717 yards, which would have been the third-best on the Chiefs this season. We'll see where Hopkins lands in the offseason for his 11th season in 2023.

