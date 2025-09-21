  • home icon
  NFL
  "Death, taxes, and the Jets being terrible": NFL fans react as Tyrod Taylor throws a pick 6 vs Bucs

By Nishant
Published Sep 21, 2025 19:40 GMT
NFL: New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn
NFL: New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn

The New York Jets replaced quarterback Justin Fields with Tyrod Taylor after the former suffered a concussion in the Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills. Taylor earned his first start in the last two seasons on Sunday as the Jets aim to secure their first win of the 2025 NFL season.

However, New York's misery doesn't seem to end anytime soon. Taylor threw a pick-six against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter, giving the visitors a 14-point lead. Taylor's pass was intercepted by Jamel Dean, who returned it for a 55-yard TD.

The NFL shared a clip of the play on the X.

Fans flocked to the comment section to share their assessment of the Jets' backup quarterback.

"death, taxes, and the jets being terrible," a fan wrote.
"Football in N.Y is a disaster !" another said.
"Game is off this is not inspiring," one comment read.
More fans joined in to take a dig at Tyrod Taylor and the Jets.

"Jets so trash. Number 1 draft pick clear," a fan posted.
"That pass was a duck," another said.
"Jets really played 1 good game and then said ain't i'm out of here," one user commented.
The Jets are already 0-2 this season, and another loss would take them even farther from a playoff berth. Tyrod Taylor completed 7 of 11 passes for 56 yards and one touchdown after replacing Fields against the Bills last week but his performance after taking the QB mantle has been underwhelming.

Can Tyrod Taylor lead the Jets to their first win?

The Jets opened the scoring with a field goal in the seventh minute, but Tampa Bay equalised six and a half minutes later. New York restored the lead in the first minute of the second quarter, but it was the last thing they celebrated until the third quarter.

The Buccaneers scored a touchdown in the fourth minute and a field goal in the 14th minute to take a seven-point lead. Tyrod Taylor's pick-six saw Tampa Bay go back to the locker room with a 20-6 lead at the end of the first half.

Baker Mayfield & Co. scored another field goal in the third quarter to extend their lead to 17 points. Taylor connected with Garrett Wilson for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

With only 10 minutes left on the clock, can the Jets script a comeback?

