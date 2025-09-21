Mason Taylor's GF Sage Wagner flaunts Jets' iconic green while posing with gal pals at sidelines for Week 3 game vs Bucs

Mason Taylor and the New York Jets traveled to his home state of Florida for the Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The tight end had the support of his girlfriend Sage Wagner, who made the trip from UCF, where she attends college, to watch him play. Sage Wagner shared a photo of herself and her friends on the sidelines at Raymond James Stadium ahead of Sunday's game. For her Week 3 gameday outfit, she went with an athletic dress in the New York Jets iconic green color scheme. In her caption, she shared how excited she was to spend the gameday with her 'people.'&quot;gameday with my people.&quot;-Wagner captioned the Instagram Story.Wagner showed support for Taylor ahead of Sunday's game. (Photo via Sage Wagner's Instagram Story)Ahead of Sunday's Week 3 game, Mason Taylor had just two receptions for a total of 25 receiving yards through the first two weeks of the season. Mason Taylor's girlfriend, Sage, shared reaction to his Aunt Joy Taylor's IG postMason Taylor's dad is not only Hall of Famer Jason Taylor but, his aunt has also made a name for herself in sports broadcasting. Joy Taylor, who previously worked for FOX Sports, currently hosts her own podcast, &quot;Two Personal&quot;.Joy Taylor recently shared a carousel of photos on Instagram of a recent event she attended in New York CIty. She wore a red halter top dress, pairing the look with gold heels while posing near a wooden staircase. &quot;Celebrating life with some amazing women in NY last week ♥️&quot;-Joy Taylor wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJoy Taylor received over 7,000 likes on the Instagram post in the past five days. One of the comments on the social media post were from her nephew's girlfriend, Sage Wagner who shared how beautiful she looked in the dress. &quot;so gorgeous ♥️&quot;-Sage Wagner wrote.Sage Wagner commented on Joy Taylor's Instagram post. (Photo via Joy Taylor's Instagram post)Sage Wagner and Mason Taylor have been dating since both were high school students at St. Thomas Aquinas. While the tight end went off to LSU to play college football, Wagner has attended UCF where she is a senior.