"Death, taxes & rigged Chiefs game": NFL fans flame referees after missing PI call on Kansas City as Trevor Lawrence gets picked off 

NFL fans are unhappy with the referees of the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars. One particular moment during the game irked them the most.During a second-and-seven play in the fourth quarter, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence tried to make a pass down the field. However, his pass gets picked off by cornerback Trent McDuffie. Thus, the pass ended as an interception.However, fans were quick to call out the game officials for their judgment on this play. They shared their reactions on how there was an alleged clear pass interference, as Jaden Hicks knocked Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington to the ground.The Sports Ninja: Death, Taxes, and Rigged Chiefs games... Can't get out of any of them.JagsFanKP: Refs gobbling Chiefs knob again. Gifted them a TD with that "missed" PI-turned-INT and let them tie the game on a mega-short field.𝐃𝐞𝐱: Watch 21 on defense. He takes out the receiver with the ball in the air. Obvious PI! Refs are bailing out the Chiefs once again. #JagsAnderson Porter: You'd think as an organization you'd hide your worst moments, but no the NFL just puts blatant missed calls as highlights.TheDangerousAi: Refs trying their hardest to give Chiefs this win. They can't let fuck Travis Hunter beat their Beloved MahomesCorey's Gaming Hub: Holy crap. I could see that PI from Mars. Refs back on the Chiefs payrollAfter this play, Andy Reid's team set itself up to make a comeback in the game after trailing 21-14 in the third quarter. Running back Kareem Hunt scored a five-yard rushing touchdown to level the playing field.Cam Little's 52-yard field goal gave the Jaguars a three-point lead. However, Kareem Hunt scored another rushing touchdown to put the Chiefs up 28-24. However, with just over 20 seconds left in the game, Trevor Lawrence scored a one-yard rushing touchdown to lead his team to a 31-28 victory.Quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 29 of the 41 passes he attempted for 318 yards. He also recorded one passing touchdown along with one interception to his name. On the other hand, Jaguars signal-caller Trevor Lawrence completed 18 of the 25 passes he attempted for 221 yards, along with one passing touchdown and one interception.Patrick Mahomes opens up about his disappointment after the Chiefs' 31-28 loss to the JaguarsIn the post-game press conference, the three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback was visibly disappointed with the outcome of Week 5's showdown against the Jaguars.Mahomes highlighted how they let the game 'slip away' from their grasp while giving Liam Coen and his team their flowers for their performance at EverBank Stadium."Obviously, it sucks," Mahomes said. "You know, you let a game slip away. Credit to them, they played hard and they played hard the entire game and they got a lot of good football players, and they closed out there at the end.""It still sucks when you get a lead like that and, you know, you're not able to hold it through the rest of the game."The Kansas City Chiefs are next scheduled to face the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct.12. The game will be broadcast on NBC, Peacock, and NFL+ at 8:15 pm ET.