  "Death, taxes & rigged Chiefs game": NFL fans flame referees after missing PI call on Kansas City as Trevor Lawrence gets picked off 

"Death, taxes & rigged Chiefs game": NFL fans flame referees after missing PI call on Kansas City as Trevor Lawrence gets picked off 

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 07, 2025 04:35 GMT
NFL fans flame referees after missing PI call on Kansas City as Trevor Lawrence gets picked off

NFL fans are unhappy with the referees of the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars. One particular moment during the game irked them the most.

During a second-and-seven play in the fourth quarter, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence tried to make a pass down the field. However, his pass gets picked off by cornerback Trent McDuffie. Thus, the pass ended as an interception.

However, fans were quick to call out the game officials for their judgment on this play. They shared their reactions on how there was an alleged clear pass interference, as Jaden Hicks knocked Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington to the ground.

After this play, Andy Reid's team set itself up to make a comeback in the game after trailing 21-14 in the third quarter. Running back Kareem Hunt scored a five-yard rushing touchdown to level the playing field.

Cam Little's 52-yard field goal gave the Jaguars a three-point lead. However, Kareem Hunt scored another rushing touchdown to put the Chiefs up 28-24. However, with just over 20 seconds left in the game, Trevor Lawrence scored a one-yard rushing touchdown to lead his team to a 31-28 victory.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 29 of the 41 passes he attempted for 318 yards. He also recorded one passing touchdown along with one interception to his name. On the other hand, Jaguars signal-caller Trevor Lawrence completed 18 of the 25 passes he attempted for 221 yards, along with one passing touchdown and one interception.

Patrick Mahomes opens up about his disappointment after the Chiefs' 31-28 loss to the Jaguars

In the post-game press conference, the three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback was visibly disappointed with the outcome of Week 5's showdown against the Jaguars.

Mahomes highlighted how they let the game 'slip away' from their grasp while giving Liam Coen and his team their flowers for their performance at EverBank Stadium.

"Obviously, it sucks," Mahomes said. "You know, you let a game slip away. Credit to them, they played hard and they played hard the entire game and they got a lot of good football players, and they closed out there at the end."
"It still sucks when you get a lead like that and, you know, you're not able to hold it through the rest of the game."

The Kansas City Chiefs are next scheduled to face the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct.12. The game will be broadcast on NBC, Peacock, and NFL+ at 8:15 pm ET.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

