Deebo Samuel calls out Cam Newton for continuously dumping on Brock Purdy

Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers suffered a crushing loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16. They lost 33-19 and Brock Purdy threw four interceptions.

Purdy was the clear favorite to win MVP going into that game, but he has now dropped down the ladder as a result of his performance. Lamar Jackson and Christian McCaffrey have leapfrogged him in the MVP race, and it seems like the Ravens quarterback will win the second MVP award of his career.

Many 49ers fans were offended when Cam Newton referred to Purdy as a "game manager" a few weeks ago. Though Samuel didn't hold back from supporting his quarterback once more, Newton's claim was validated by his performance against the Ravens.

During his appearance on the Up and Adams Show, Samuel called out Cam Newton and said:

"First of all Cam Newton, stop texting my phone bro, you were a fan like two weeks ago. You wanted me on your podcast after talking about my quarterback which is funny to me."

Deebo Samuel also responded to Micah Parsons taking shots at Purdy and said:

"And to this Michael Parsons; story like bro we beat you 42 to whatever the score may be like like a long time ago like I don't get why he's so bothered about what we got going on over here..."

Brock Purdy has often been criticized by many due to the fact that the 49ers have a very good all-around team. His stats are the best in the league among quarterbacks yet many people like Newton don't belive that Purdy can be the driving force behind the 49ers' Super Bowl win.

Regardless of that, the players on the 49ers like Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey have always backed their quarterback.

Deebo Samuel and the 49ers are still likely to finish as NFC's 1st seed

After the loss to the Ravens, the 49ers are now 11-4 on the season. They have the joint best record in the NFC with the Philadelphia Eagles but they hold the tiebreaker against the reigning NFL champions.

The 49ers' last two games of the regular season are against the Washington Commanders and the Los Angeles Rams. They will be heavy favorites to win both of these games and finish as the first seed in the NFC.

Although the Rams are playing quite well, the 49ers are 10-1 in the last 11 games against them. Their only loss came in the NFC Championship Game a few years ago and they should be able to win in Week 18 this year.

