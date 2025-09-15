Deebo Samuel fires back at “false narratives” about being homeless in his childhood

Deebo Samuel didn't have his best outing in 2024, but his 2025 couldn't have gotten off to a better start. Of course, this comes with its own pitfalls. Many stars in Samuel's position find their past getting brought up at their best moments.Many times, those under the spotlight will let the reports go, but Samuel decided he needed to put his foot down. The Washington Commanders wide receiver responded on social media on Sept. 13 to a report that he &quot;nearly ended up homeless,&quot; calling it a &quot;false narrative.&quot;&quot;Never almost ended up homeless who making this false narratives,&quot; he posted.The report, posted by MLFootball, claimed that Samuel had to move in with his grandmother. His grandmother became ill, which then forced the receiver to move in with his stepmother Precious.Samuel denied the allegations that he almost ended up homeless, but didn't discredit the rest of the report.A GQ interview from May 9, 2021, potentially hinted that Samuel had run out of places to live, risking homelessness, but it was far from overt.&quot;At one point I was living with my grandmother, we call her Kat. Around the ninth grade, she started getting sick. At that moment, I had nowhere to live. Nowhere to go. No one, I felt like, I could turn to. But then there was Precious. She took me in,&quot; Samuel said.&quot;When my life was on the line, it was Precious who saved me. When I had nowhere to go, it was Precious who got me out of that dark place. She took me under her wing even though I wasn’t her child. She pointed me in the right direction of life to get me where I am today,&quot; he added.Either way, it appears Samuel has set the record straight.Deebo Samuel rides high to kick off Commanders tenureDeebo Samuel at Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers - Source: ImagnSome doubted that Deebo Samuel could look like his old self after a down 2024 season. However, those doubters now have reason to doubt their assessment. In Week 1, Samuel logged seven catches for 77 yards. In Week 2, Samuel earned seven catches for 44 yards and a touchdown.Heading into Week 3, Samuel has earned more yards and touchdowns than teammate Terry McLaurin, who was viewed as the team's number one wide receiver heading into the year. Of course, Samuel didn't have much trouble hitting monumental peaks in his first five weeks of the season in 2024. Rather, it was as the season continued that he peaks turned into upticks and then leveled out.It will fall on Deebo Samuel to keep a high pace to help out Jayden Daniels, who has fallen on his own hard times after an ugly loss to the Green Bay Packers.Will Samuel rewrite the narrative about his production trailing off as the season continues this time around with the Washington Commanders?