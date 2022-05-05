×
Deebo Samuel's latest social media activity hints at end of standoff with 49ers

NFL Pro Bowl - San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel
StephenHaydock
Modified May 05, 2022 08:22 PM IST
There has been yet another twist in the Deebo Samuel trade saga, which could hint at the end of his standoff with the San Francisco 49ers. The talented wide receiver is once again following his team on Instagram.

Samuel recently cleansed all of his social media of any 49ers-related content, including removing his profile picture and unfollowing the team. But the latest activity from Samuel could hint at an improved relationship between the player and the team.

Deebo Samuel is once again following the #49ers on Instagram. https://t.co/fZzSPuLCBM

It has recently looked like things could get ugly between Samuel and the 49ers, with the wide receiver publicly asking for a trade. The reasons behind this still aren't entirely known, and, understandably, the 49ers are reluctant to trade away one of their most explosive weapons on offense.

Leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, it was rumored that the 49ers could have dealt Samuel. But ultimately, that did not transpire, and he remains with the team. He is currently in the final year of his rookie contract and is set to make $3.986 million this season.

San Francisco general manager John Lynch previously stated that he struggles to see the team move forward without the star wideout. Speaking to KNBR radio station about the situation, Lynch said:

"We’re trying really hard with Deebo to work through whatever issue there might be. I’ve always really believed that there’s a sanctity to these conversations and that they stay private, especially with things like this. I think it’s in everyone’s best interest. We don’t get into that."

Lynch added that the organization could find a way to solve the issue and highlighted Samuel's attributes:

"I think we can find a way to solve it, and we hope so because we know what it was like in this organization. The 36th pick in 2019, and he’s been good both on and off the field. He is clearly a formidable player…makes us better. I think we make it better. Hopefully we get everything right and that we move forward."

There is no doubt the 49ers want to keep Samuel. With eight rushing touchdowns last season, he set a new record as the most ever in one season by a wide receiver.

Where will Deebo Samuel play in 2022?

There has been interest in the 26-year-old, and it has been reported that the New York Jets offered the 49ers their 10th overall pick in the NFL Draft, which was declined. The Detroit Lions were also interested in a trade, but nothing materialized.

The 49ers reportedly turned down offers from both the Jets and the Lions for Deebo prior to the draft 👀 (Per @RapSheet via @PatMcAfeeShow) https://t.co/BGogyyWLbq
With the draft ending without a trade, the wide receiver will likely be back playing for the 49ers in 2022.

Edited by Piyush Bisht

