Deebo Samuel injury update: Latest on 49ers WR for Week 10 fantasy football

The San Francisco 49ers return to action in Week 10 after a much-needed break. The AFC West leaders will head to the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida to take on Trevor Lawrence and the in-form Jaguars, who are gunning for a sixth straight win after starting the season 1-2.

Los Angeles Chargers v San Francisco 49ers

On the flip side, the 49ers are in the middle of a rut, having lost three games on the trot after starting the season 5-0. Their offense has stagnated, with key players struggling to find the form that helped them start the season in sizzling form.

Standout wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who had a rough outing in the 49ers' Week 4 win over the Arizona Cardinals, exited his team's Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns with an injury and hasn't played since. Will the wide receiver return to action in Week 10 and help his team end their three-game slump?

Deebo Samuel Injury Update: WR returns to practice

The latest Deebo Samuel injury update is positive news for the San Francisco 49ers. The wide receiver returned to practice for the first time since exiting the game against the Browns in Week 6 and is reportedly healthy.

Samuel was quoted saying last week that he expects to be healthy for the trip to Jacksonville and that seems to be the case.

What happened to Deebo Samuel?

In the first quarter of the 49ers' loss against the Browns in Week 6, Samuel suffered a hairline fracture in his shoulder on the very first play of the game. After his second carry of the day on a 3rd and 23 play, the wide receiver went to the blue medical tent to get his shoulder checked and receive some treatment and never returned to the field.

Samuel's shoulder injury kept him out of the 49ers' next two games against the Minnesota Vikings and the Cincinnati Bengals. The wide receiver's absence has stifled his team's offense. They scored exactly 17 points in each of their last three games and lost all three. Before Samuel's injury in Week 6, the 49ers were 5-0 and averaging over 33 points per game.

New York Giants v San Francisco 49ers

When will Deebo Samuel return?

Deebo Samuel is expected to return to the 49ers starting lineup in their games against Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars in Week 10. The bye week gave the wide receiver enough time to recover and help his team end their three-game losing streak.

The 49ers and Seattle Seahawks sit atop the NFC West standings with identical 5-3 records. The Seahawks will also be in action on Sunday against the Washington Commanders. The 49ers will need to suspend their slump and get back to winning ways or risk falling behind in the race for the NFC West division title.

Samuel's return will be a welcome boost for Brock Purdy and the 49ers offense.

