Deebo Samuel should join Jerry Jones’ Cowboys, NFL analyst declares 

Deebo Samuel is in the throes of another potentially dramatic offseason. Last offseason, the wide receiver-running back hybrid's strife with the San Francisco 49ers was one of the key storylines of the offseason. Samuel never got his money, which set the stage for this offseason's early request for a trade.

Ad

With Samuel's fate unknown, one NFL analyst suggested that now might be the right time for the Dallas Cowboys to pounce. Speaking on a February 21 edition of "Get Up," NFL analyst Bill Barnwell declared that Samuel would be a "great addition" to the team.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bill Barnwell 11:31 "Adding Deebo Samuel to the mix gives a big body and physicality the Cowboys have not had in their offense in several years. He's tormented the Cowboys himself. Deebo Samuel would be a great addition as the number two next to CeeDee Lamb," he said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Deebo Samuel, still in his 20s, has one more season before he hits the dreaded age 30 mark. In 2023, the hybrid offensive veteran contributed more than 1100 total yards and 12 touchdowns to the 49ers' bottom line.

Ad

Deebo Samuel comes with one big catch for Jerry Jones

Samuel at Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

The build-up to the trade request is worth noting for Jerry Jones, should he make a move. Deebo Samuel was looking for money and an extension on his deal with the San Francisco 49ers before the request so logically, he will be looking for the same from the Dallas Cowboys.

Ad

If Jones is well aware and willing to foot the bill upfront, the move could spell success. However, if the general manager trades for the San Francisco 49ers star under the expectation he will play out his current deal first, he might be in for a surprise.

At age 29 and staring down the end of a deal that concludes at age 30, the veteran's next deal will end in his 30s. Historically, players in Samuel's situation don't align their wants as well with teams that are aware of the risks.

Ad

It makes sense if Jones can get a longer deal done with much of the money upfront in Samuel's age-29 season. However, if he wishes to load the money toward the back of a deal that runs into his 30s, he might be playing with fire.

Would Jerry Jones take on the risks of what could happen later down the line for a boost now?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.